Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 79°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Broken Clouds
H 79° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 79° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 79° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Alex Jones claims 150 sexual partners by the time he was 16
Close

Alex Jones claims 150 sexual partners by the time he was 16

Fast Facts about Radio Host Alex Jones

Alex Jones claims 150 sexual partners by the time he was 16

By: Jonathan Tilove, Austin American-Statesman

In a recent hourlong report, radio show host, filmmaker, writer and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said he was “already a man” by the time he was 16 years old.

>> Read more trending news

A video released by Jones Friday speaks more to his experiences during his teenage years than the topics in the title: “Alex Jones Responds to Sandy Hook Vampire.”

Jones’ assertion that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was, or may have been, a hoax, is probably the most off-putting conspiracy theory he has put forward in a career of conspiracy theorizing -- the one that, more than any other, a lot of people can’t forgive him for.

But the weekend video was way odder and more perplexing than that.

It promised new information about Sandy Hook but never provided any.

Instead, there was this:

When I was 16, I didn’t want to party anymore. I didn’t want to play games anymore.

“I grew up. I’d already been in the fights; all the big rituals. I’d already had probably -- I hate to brag, but I’m not bragging, it’s actually shameful -- probably 150 women. Or more; that’s conservative. I’d already had over 150 women. I’d already been in fights with full-grown men. I was already dating college girls by the time I was 15 years old. I was already a man at 16.”

For a young man growing up in Rockwall, Texas, to have had sex with 150 women – conservatively – by the time he was 16 seems extraordinary.

But, if it’s not true, why would he say it?

And yet, if it is true, why would he say it now?

It’s the first mention of such a claim.

Here’s more on Jones from a March 2010 Nate Blakeslee profile in Texas Monthly:

“Jones, the son of a dentist and a homemaker, grew up in the Dallas exurb of Rockwall and moved to Austin in 1991, where he attended Anderson High School. Jones describes himself as a ‘socially oblivious’ teenager who was more of a reader than a TV watcher.”

And from a March 2011 profile by Alexander Zaitchk in Rolling Stone:

It was in high school that Jones discovered a corrupt, Blue Velvet underbelly to his town. At weekend parties, he watched as off-duty cops dealt pot, ecstasy and cocaine to his friends ... Things came to a head during Jones’ sophomore year, when he was pulled over while driving without a license, a six-pack of beer under the passenger seat. Jones told the cop he was corrupt and had no right to enforce laws.

“‘They brought me to jail,’ Jones says. ‘Afterward, one of the cops told me to wise up, or they’d frame me and send me away’ .... For Jones, the encounter with state hypocrisy was transformative.”

Well, if what Jones said over the weekend is true, Blue Velvet is about right, and he may have had more reasons than some police corruption for leaving town.

From the sound of it, Jones’ experience in Rockwall wasn’t The Last Picture Show. It was the Adult Megaplex.

If what Jones says is true, and Alex, a minor, had sex with more than 150 women, many of them apparently over 18, there might have come a point when it was prudent to get out of town and head to Austin.

Tamir Kalifa/AP
In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones, right, arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones, the right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona, according to a lawyer defending the "Infowars" broadcaster in a child custody battle. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Close

Alex Jones

Photo Credit: Tamir Kalifa/AP
In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones, right, arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones, the right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona, according to a lawyer defending the "Infowars" broadcaster in a child custody battle. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The only other explanation for what Jones said over the weekend is that Jones is playing a character in this video – that this is an example of his penchant for satire.

But in his video around the 48-minute mark, Jones appears serious in what amounts to an illustrated lecture. He draws stick figure graphics as he speaks, illustrating how modern society has undermined the crucial, age-old natural rites of passage for young men, but how he proved a rare and stirring exception.

While talking about how he had grown up fast, Jones says that unlike his arrested-development friends he had a son by 24. 

Jones turned 24 in 1998. That would that make that son 18 or 19 now. But the son who he is seeking to retain custody of in court is 14. So, if Jones had a son when he was 24, that was another son. That’s completely possible. And, he is, of course, under no obligation to tell writers when they are doing profiles of him that he has another son. However, that’s not a known detail in most coverage of Jones.

It’s just all very perplexing. All the more so because on Friday, Jones issued this statement about the trial:

“Above all this is a private matter. This is about my family and only my family. I have endeavored very faithfully for three years to keep this circumstance confidential for the sake of my children to protect their innocence.

“I urge the press to be respectful and responsible and to show due deference to the process of the law and respect the boundaries defined for this case so that a fair result can be found. As there is a gag/protective order on the trial of the safety, welfare and protection for our children’s private rights and what is in their best interests, I am holding my responses until the end of the trial.”

That does not mean that what he says in the video is a violation of gag order. He does not talk about the details of the child custody case per se – except to say how the media is attempting to use the case against him but only succeeding in driving more traffic to his site than at any time except election week 2016.

Read more at the Austin American-Statesman.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Thanks for making 'Art & Winefest' a huge success!
    Thanks for making 'Art & Winefest' a huge success!
    The 2011 'Art & Winefest' was a huge success with over $10,000  being raised for Wolfson Children's Hospital! The hundreds who attended enjoyed 33 wines from around the world, supplied by The Capital Grille and selected by their Master Sommelier, George Miliotes.  Nine restaurants supplied awesome food, plus there was gourmet cupcakes, designer cakes, and ice cream. The 2011 Wine List Check out the photo gallery! Special thanks to our primary sponsor, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Union Local 177! Also thanks to K B Home, Key Buick/GMC/Hyundai, and North Florida Sales who brought some really interesting craft beers,                              including Bold City Brewery's 'Killer Whale' , the top choice of the crowd! Thanks to these fine restaurants for coming to feed us and help the kids at Wolfson's: The Capital Grille III Forks Maggiano's The Corner Bistro Mitchell's Fish Market Gumbo Ya-Ya's Fionn MacCools Blue Bell Ice Cream The Cake Shop Crabcake Factory  
  • Young Jacksonville soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Young Jacksonville soldier killed in Afghanistan
    The Department of Defense has announced that a Jacksonville soldier has died in Afghanistan. 21 year-old Private First Class Gil I. Morales Del Valle died Wednesday in Wardak province, Afghanistan He and PFC Cody Baker, 19 of Holton, Kansas, were attacked by enemy forces with an improvised explosive device. Both were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division in Fort Polk, LA. Funeral arrangements are pending. 
  • Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov.  >> Read more trending news Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse. The mother told police officers that she is innocent, and claims her 2-year-old son is responsible, according to CBS News. >> Related: Man threatens teens with gun over noisy car, punches them When officers arrived to DePasquale’s home in Oveido they found her daughter unconscious on the living-room floor with “deep grooves” around her neck, CBS reported. Medical officials tried to perform CPR on the child, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Police believe the weapon used on the infant was a string of pumpkin-shaped Halloween lights that were hanging on the sliding glass doors of the home.  >> Related: Woman bites nail salon manager, threatens customers with pen The medical examiner said that the marks on the toddler’s neck “was so deep it required more force than a 2 1/2-year-old boy could muster,” CBS reported. The examiner also concluded that the girl was strangled for four to six minutes. But DePasquale’s attorneys claim that the boy confessed to his mother before officers arrived and then to a child-welfare worker three days later. Prosecutors said they do not believe the boy’s confession is credible, according to CBS News.  DePasquale has no criminal history or record of child abuse with the Florida Department of Children and Families, media outlets reported. 
  • Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    Case publicity is early focus in jury selection for Corrine Brown fraud case 
    When the federal courthouse doors opened in Downtown Jacksonville Monday morning, prospective jurors crowded around and quietly filed in. By 8:54 a.m., former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was sitting in a courtroom next to her attorney, with a small notepad and pens in front of her, waiting for the people who would decide her future to file in to be screened. While a court order indicated 39 prospective jurors had been summoned for the fraud trial, the instructions laid out Monday morning by Magistrate Judge James R. Klindt put the pool at 65 people. That will be whittled down to twelve jurors and two alternates by the time Tuesday is done. Brown and two others are accused of collecting more than $800,000 in donations for a group they claimed was a non-profit - One Door For Education - and using the money for personal expenses instead, including travel, car repairs, and events hosted by or held in honor of Brown, who was in Congress at the time. Her two alleged co-conspirators - her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the head of One Door Carla Wiley- have both taken plea deals. Brown faces twenty-two charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and more. If convicted, she faces more than 350 years in prison. A jury must issue a unanimous verdict to convict. After the list of prospective jurors was passed out to the attorneys, there was a brief break so either side could sort through the information. Brown was actively engaged with her attorney James Smith III during this break, including pointing to different items on the papers that were handed out. Prospective jurors then filed in one-by-one, seated in the order of their randomly assigned number, to face the initial group questioning. For this jury selection process, Klindt told the courtroom he had studied high profile and high publicity cases from the Middle District of Florida and the 11th Circuit to determine the best practices. Even before the standard questions, he asked jurors about any familiarity with Brown, whether they’ve supported her in the past, whether they have any bias toward or against her, whether they know the witnesses who will be called, and similar areas. While there were only a few people who said they knew Brown or had any feelings about her, more than half of the pool- 39 people- had some level of personal knowledge about this case because of conversations, social media, or what they’ve consumed through the news. These questions were laid out in the group setting, with jurors raising their hands, but not providing much additional detail initially. Individual questioning then followed, where the court got a better idea of the range of knowledge about the case and, more importantly, whether that information has led the prospective jurors to form an opinion on guilt or innocence, and if that opinion could be set aside to consider only the evidence presented as trial and the instructions provided by the court. Several witnesses have been striken “for cause” for the reason that it wasn’t clear they could set aside these personal opinions, although some of the strikes so far have also been for extreme hardship or affiliation with federal law enforcement or the legal system. The extended questioning is being done individually because Klindt specifically said he wanted to be careful that anything a prospective juror has to say will not influence others. Once this questioning specific to this case is done, Klindt hopes to have about 45 prospective jurors remaining, at which point the standard questioning will take place. That phase includes looking at some of the personal information of the prospective jurors, whether they’ve served on a jury before and other areas. In addition to strikes “for cause”, attorneys have a set number of “peremptory” strikes they can exercise when questioning is done. The attorneys for both sides have been allowed ro ask questions of the prospective jurors as well, through the process so far. WOKV is inside the federal courthouse as these proceedings move forward. Check back frequently at WOKV.com for updates. 
  • Mayor Curry's pension reform plan unanimously approved by City Council
    Mayor Curry's pension reform plan unanimously approved by City Council
    It's been a long road, but the Jacksonville City Council has unanimously voted to pass Mayor Lenny Curry's pension reform plan.   The bills include using a half-cent sales tax approved by voters back in the 2016 election to help pay down the $2.8 billion dollar pension debt.   But just moments after the plan was passed, some on the council were already talking about tweaks.   Councilman Danny Becton announced he's working on a bill that would make extra payments toward paying down the debt, comparing it to a 30-year mortgage.   'After a number of years, as your income grows, maybe you've gotten some promotions, that mortgage you took out many years ago, isn't as bad as it seemed that first day. Your like, 'Oh, I can pay more', and your accountant tells you that you can save hundreds of thousands of dollars by putting a little bit more and making this a 15-year mortgage,' explains Becton.   Mayor Curry is set to sign the pension reform bills Tuesday, April 25, outside City Hall. He'll be joined by members of City Council, Sheriff Williams, union leaders, and business representatives.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.