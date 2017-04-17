The suspect in the random Facebook shooting death of an elderly Cleveland man over the weekend worked with young people for years at a behavioral health agency in Pepper Pike, before disappearing Sunday afternoon.

Steve Stephens had worked at Beech Brook since 2008, most recently as a vocational specialist for the agency’s Assertive Community Treatment team for youth and young adults, the company said in a statement on social media.

Stephens took the position in April of 2015, after working as a youth mentor at Beech Brook.

He helped mentor young people on career opportunities and preparing themselves for work, Beech Brook’s Marketing and Public Relations Director, Nancy Kortemeyer told Cleveland.com.

Founded in 1852, the agency works with families, troubled children and young adults and provides a range of services, including prevention and intervention programs, mentoring, school-based mental health services, out-patient therapy and group living.

Beech Brook employs some 200 workers and decided to close its two locations on Monday as a precaution, “out of concerns for the safety of our staff, clients and other visitors to our sites,” the agency said on social media.

Police are still searching for Stephens, who mentioned his job during one of three broadcasts on Facebook Sunday.