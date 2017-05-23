Amanda Seyfried is in love with being mom

In March, Amanda Seyfried and husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed their first daughter together.

And it’s been a dream come true for the new mother, according to a red carpet interview with E! Online.

“Man, I love being a mother... I love my family so much. I couldn’t, like, be more in awe of my life right now,” she told a reporter from the website at the debut for the “Twin Peaks” relaunch.

One question is on everyone’s mind: When will we see the baby? Seyfried, of “Mean Girls,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Veronica Mars” and “Twin Peaks” stardom, has always kept her private life just that: private.

Even her wedding was witnessed by just a minister and her dog.

It seems as if it might be some time before we see pictures of her daughter, whose name we don’t even know yet. E! asked when to expect her to debut their baby, she said “I probably never will. I probably never will. She’s a secret.”