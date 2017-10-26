SEATTLE - Amazon’s new home delivery service is being met with a great deal of skepticism.
The company announced Amazon Key, a special lock that allows deliveries inside of a customer’s home, in a Wednesday press release. Amazon Prime members can purchase an Amazon Key In-Home Kit, which starts at $249.99 and includes an Amazon Cloud Cam and a smart lock compatible with the new service.
Amazon Key not only offers in-home deliveries but also will eventually offer in-home services, such as cleaning and pet-sitting. Customers can use the Amazon Cloud Cam to watch the entries into their home.
>> On Rare.us: These new 'Millennial' McDonald’s burger ingredients are a little too real
And while the service sounds cool enough to some ...
I'm just gonna say it, I think the Amazon Key thing is cool. It uses a smart lock, camera records all, actually sounds convenient.— Matthew Isbell (@mcimaps) October 26, 2017
Amazon Key is a pretty cool service! As much as we rely on delivery shopping now, it’s becoming essential. https://t.co/7eQlGV9YUB— Cara Brookins (@cmbrookins) October 25, 2017
... others were quick to share their fears:
I'm excited to watch the 2030 Netflix docudrama about the Amazon Key murders— Larissa Barrett (@larlibarrett) October 25, 2017
The new season of Dateline is brought to you by Amazon Key - bringing stalkers and victims together in a hip new way.— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 25, 2017
*Calls Customer Service*— Kevin Plantz (@KevinPlantz) October 25, 2017
Hi. I used the Amazon Key service and now my Xbox is missing. Also, they let my cat out. I’d like to cancel.
Me, greeting an Amazon Key courier pic.twitter.com/ZYBhv0AV3K— Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 25, 2017
Amazon, the company that put a microphone in your kitchen, now wants to be able to open your front door. https://t.co/P158YanhgQ pic.twitter.com/iFKjJS832B— Brad Heath (@bradheath) October 25, 2017
Others wondered how far the company is going to take its innovation:
AMAZON RENDER IS A NEW SERVICE THAT ALLOWS YOU TO REVIEW YOUR FELLOW HUMANS, AND WHEN THEY DROP TO TWO STARS OR BELOW, TURN THEM INTO FOOD FOR YOUR FAMILY— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 25, 2017
You'll need a new Oculus Implant and a standard-issue sausage grinder
The challenge in 5 years will be preventing your Google home from launching countermeasures when the Amazon drone opens the door to deliver— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 25, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself