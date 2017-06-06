Listen Live
National
Amazon offers Prime discount to people on government assistance
Close

Amazon offers Prime discount to people on government assistance

Amazon offers Prime discount to people on government assistance
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center.

Amazon offers Prime discount to people on government assistance

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Amazon is lending a hand to those who need it.

The online retailer is offering a discount for its Prime membership. Normally consumers pay $99 a year, or for those who can’t afford the annual charge the cost is $10.99 a month, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Now customers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can pay $5.99 for the membership that includes free shipping and unlimited streaming on Prime Video, The AP reported.

Amazon said the new option will make the program more accessible.

