Listen Live
cloudy-day
76°
H 95
L 78

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day
76°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 95° L 78°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 95° L 78°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 95° L 78°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 78°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods
Close

Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods
Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Amazon
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Amazon)

Amazon Prime members to receive discounts at Whole Foods

By: Kara Driscoll, daytondailynews.com

Amazon will officially acquire Whole Foods Market on Monday, and the company announced Amazon Prime members will receive special savings and in-store benefits at Whole Foods.

>> Read more trending news

Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, the company said in a statement. Amazon and Whole Foods Market technology teams will also begin to integrate Amazon Prime into the Whole Foods Market point-of-sale system.

When the system integration is complete, Prime members will receive special savings and in-store benefits. The two companies will also come up with additional ideas to lower prices for Whole Foods Market customers. Whole Foods stores will also now have Amazon Lockers, where customers can pick up or send returns back to Amazon during their grocery store trips.

“We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer. “To get started, we’re going to lower prices beginning Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples, including Whole Trade organic bananas, responsibly-farmed salmon, organic large brown eggs, animal-welfare-rated 85 percent lean ground beef, and more.”

Amazon will purchase Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods reported its third-quarter earnings late last month, with total sales increasing about 0.6 percent to a record $3.7 billion. However, comparable store sales decreased nearly 2 percent. During the earnings report, Whole Foods addressed the merger, in which Amazon.comwill acquire the grocery chain for $42 per share in an all-cash transaction.

“This is just the beginning – we will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together,” Wilke said. “There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Man pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old son to save relationship with teen girlfriend
    Man pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old son to save relationship with teen girlfriend
    A New Jersey man admitted on Wednesday that he killed his 3-year-old son in 2015 to save his romantic relationship with his teenage girlfriend. David Creato Jr., 24, of Haddon Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the October 2015 death of Brendan Creato. A statement by the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor said that, under the plea agreement, Creato will be sentenced to 10 years in prison.   “Creato stated under oath that he recklessly caused his son’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by depriving Brendan of oxygen on Oct. 13, 2015,” prosecutors said in the statement.  Creato will be required to serve at least eight and a half years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.  Creato called 911 the morning Brendan died to report the boy missing, the Camden Courier-Post reported. He claimed that he woke up to find his son gone from his apartment. Investigators searching for the missing boy found his body about three hours later, partially submerged in a river eight blocks from his father’s home, the Courier-Post reported. Prosecutors said at the time that there were no signs of forced entry in the home, and Brendan’s autopsy was inconclusive as to his cause of death. The cause of death was revised that December to “homicidal violence of undetermined etiology,” the Courier-Post reported. Evidence at the scene, including Brendan’s clean socks, indicated that he could not have walked to the muddy area in which he was found.  The pathologist who made that determination, while conducting a third autopsy of the boy’s body, testified in court that he found pinprick hemorrhages in Brendan’s eyes and what appeared to be a bite mark inside the boy’s cheek, the newspaper reported. The findings led prosecutors to conclude that Brendan was smothered.  Creato was charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child in January 2016, three months after Brendan was killed. It was at the time of his arrest that prosecutors unveiled the supposed motive for the boy’s death: that Creato, then 22, killed his son in a desperate bid to hold onto his relationship with his 17-year-old girlfriend. >> Read more trending news Creato and Julia Stensky argued many times in the months before Brendan was killed, over jealousy, finances and especially over Brendan, the Courier-Post reported. More than 9,000 texts over a four-month period depicted a contentious relationship that included an argument the weekend before Brendan died because Stensky, who was visiting Creato from her out-of-town college, was not happy Creato had custody that weekend.  Creato shared joint custody of his son with the boy’s mother, who he still frequently spoke to, a fact that angered Stensky, according to texts detailed by the Courier-Post. When Stensky was critical of Brendan’s mother, who gave birth at 19, Creato addressed his feelings for his son. “Let’s get one thing straight. I don’t consider my son a mistake,” Creato wrote.  In an exchange on Oct. 6, a week before Brendan died, Stensky made her own feelings about the boy clear. “I don’t want to spend my precious time near your kid or any kid,” Stensky wrote, according to the Courier-Post.  “Why do you hate him so much?” Creato asked. “Why can’t we be a family?” The lack of a definitive cause of death, along with an absence of physical evidence, made the case against Creato a circumstantial one. When Creato went to trial in May, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict.  The Courier-Post reported that 10 jurors favored a guilty verdict, while two did not.  Creato’s retrial was scheduled to begin Sept. 11. 
  • Amazon to lower prices at Whole Foods after acquisition approved by shareholders
    Amazon to lower prices at Whole Foods after acquisition approved by shareholders
    Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Austin-based Whole Foods Market will officially close on Monday, the companies said Thursday. >> Read more trending news News of the closing date comes a day after Whole Foods shareholders voted to approve the deal, and the Federal Trade Commission said it would no longer be investigating the merger, which essentially cleared it to be closed. Amazon’s impact will be immediately seen at Whole Foods, as the company said it will lower prices at the stores and integrate its Amazon Prime program. 'We're determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer. “Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality - we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards.” Beginning Monday, prices for some of Whole Foods best-selling items, such as the Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados and organic eggs, will be lowered, the companies said. Amazon Prime will also become Whole Foods’ customer rewards program sometime in the future, the companies said, showing that the e-commerce giant is looking to quickly integrate one of its most popular products into Whole Foods. Beyond that, the companies said that “Amazon lockers” will be available in select Whole Foods stores, where customers will be able to have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local Whole Foods store. “This is just the beginning,” the companies said in the announcement. “Amazon and Whole Foods Market plan to offer more in-store benefits and lower prices for customers over time as the two companies integrate logistics and point-of-sale and merchandising systems.” Amazon and Whole Foods announced the agreement on June 16. The two companies began talks about two months before then after Whole Foods representatives first contacted Amazon. Whole Foods shareholders are set to receive $42 per share in the sale. Amazon.com will gain ownership of Whole Foods’ more than 460 stores, as well as add the grocer’s roughly 87,000 employees to its workforce. Amazon has said it will keep the Whole Foods name on stores and retain CEO John Mackey. 'It's been our mission for 39 years at Whole Foods Market to bring the highest quality food to our customers,' Mackey said. 'By working together with Amazon and integrating in several key areas, we can lower prices and double down on that mission and reach more people with Whole Foods Market's high-quality, natural and organic food. As part of our commitment to quality, we'll continue to expand our efforts to support and promote local products and suppliers. We can't wait to start showing customers what's possible when Whole Foods Market and Amazon innovate together.
  • Woman desperate to find missing service dog last seen in Jacksonville Beach
    Woman desperate to find missing service dog last seen in Jacksonville Beach
    A woman is desperate to find her service dog. Four-year-old Hampton was last seen 14 days ago in the Jacksonville Beach area. Meg Pryor is sight and hearing impaired. She said Hampton is more than just her friend. “He’s been by my side 24/7,” Pryor said. For the last year and a half, Pryor has relied on Hampton, her 4-year-old service dog who has been there every step of the way. “He’s been through my side through horrible treatments,” Pryor said. Pryor said she almost lost all her hearing and sight. “I almost couldn’t see at all,” Pryor said. Have you seen Hampton? A service dog. Last seen 14 days ago in Jax Beach area. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/j4ywckX15J — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) August 24, 2017 Pryor said that while at a recent treatment, she dropped Hampton off at a local dog sitter, but when she went to pick him up, he was gone. “Complete disbelief,” Pryor said. Pryor said the dog sitter gave Hampton to someone else. “I can’t even express how bad the panic attacks (have been),” Pryor said of not having Hampton by her side. When talking to Pryor, it was hard for her to describe her feelings. Hampton, who Pryor calls her angel, has been missing for 14 long days. Pryor said she won’t give up.  “I can’t do anything but work on finding him,” Pryor said. “The thought of not getting him back isn’t even … I’m getting him back,” she said. Pryor is warning others to make sure your dog sitter is licensed and insured.   Coming up a service dog missing & his owner says he was in the care of a dog sitter. pic.twitter.com/FnXS4h2OTK — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) August 24, 2017
  • Robert E. Lee High School sign vandalized
    Robert E. Lee High School sign vandalized
    The marquee in front of Robert E. Lee High School has been vandalized. Duval County School District Police reports obtained by WOKV show some of the letters were removed from the sign, and the word “racist” was also spray-painted on it. The Duval County School District has removed the remaining letters- which generally sit on the line over the school number- temporarily so that repairs can take place. It’s unclear at this time how long the repairs will take, because it may require ordering new letters, according to a DCPS Spokeswoman. There is also no cost estimate for the repairs yet. A woman told police she saw two young men around the sign Saturday night, with one appearing to act as lookout while the other was doing something to the sign. She couldn’t get a good description because it was dark out, but believed one of the suspects to be 5’6” and the other 5’8”, with both wearing long pants and sweat shirts. When police responded, the only letters remaining on the sign were “Rob” on one side, and “Rob E.” on the other. Some other letters were found stacked on the top of the sign, but others are missing. The spray paint was cleared by the time police responded. The incident report says a church that meets at the school had cleaned that off. The incident report says there was no camera on the sign, and no usable camera footage found.
  • Jacksonville man executed for two murders in 1987
    Jacksonville man executed for two murders in 1987
    For the first time since the Supreme Court upended Florida’s death penalty sentencing law, a man has been executed at Florida State Prison. Mark Asay was convicted of the 1987 racially motivated murder of two men, one of who was black and the other white or Hispanic. The Florida Supreme Court recently adjusted their record on the case to update the races of the victims, since initially they had classified both victims as black men.  About two hours ahead of the 6PM execution, the Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Asay. This marked the first time a certain anesthetic- etomidate- was used to help carry out an execution in the US. It was part of a three drug injection, that ultimately resulted in Asay’s death at 6:22 PM. Asay’s attorneys had based one of their appeals around questions about the drug and why the state is rolling it out now, but that was unsuccessful. The Florida Department of Corrections says there were no complications or indications of pain during the execution. Asay woke up around 4:30 AM “in good spirits”, according to the FDOC. His last meal was fried pork chops, fried ham, french fries, vanilla swirl ice cream, and a can of Coke. The FDOC says Asay spent about two hours with his sister, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law in the morning, and some time with his spiritual adviser in the afternoon. Bridgette Matter with our partner Action News Jax was among those in the viewing room as Asay was executed. She reports it took 11 minutes for the execution to be carried out. Asay is the first person executed in Florida since the US Supreme Court ruled the state’s death penalty sentencing scheme to be unconstitutional in early 2016, because it allowed the judge too much discretion in the process. A few months later, Asay’s execution was formally put on hold. When Florida lawmakers put new rules on the books, the Florida Supreme Court struck that down, and required a unanimous jury in order to impose a death sentence. The current law reflects that. The jury that sentenced Asay to death was not unanimous- at 9 to 3- but the Florida Supreme Court let the sentence stand. The Court has essentially drawn a dividing line around the Supreme Court’s Ring ruling in 2002, remanding non-unanimous jury cases since then to a new sentencing phase, while cases resolved ahead of that have stood. For the older cases, the Florida Supreme Court says their sentences were determined under a law that was constitutional at the time. The Court also questioned the logistics of bringing back witnesses and evidence for cases that are decades old.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.