National
America's oldest World War II veteran turns 111
Close

America’s oldest World War II veteran turns 111

America’s oldest World War II veteran turns 111
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
Richard Overton, pictured in 2013, is believed to be America's oldest living veteran. He turned 111 in 2017. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

America’s oldest World War II veteran turns 111

By: Nancy Flores, Austin American-Statesman
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

On most afternoons you can find Richard Overton perched on his East Austin home's elevated porch, overlooking Hamilton Avenue, listening to R&B and smoking his beloved cigars.

Passers-by wave when they spot him outside the home he’s lived in for the past 72 years. Overton, America’s oldest living World War II veteran, enjoys being the neighborhood king from the porch chair that’s become his throne.

On Thursday, Overton will celebrate his 111th birthday with a neighborhood block party that starts at 3 p.m. Don’t forget to bring the whiskey. He likes adding a bit to his coffee in the mornings. Don’t worry, he said, “I like any kind you’ll bring me.”

The Austin City Council in April passed a resolution to give Hamilton Avenue the honorary street name Richard Overton Avenue, and party guests can check out the new street signs at the celebration. The Blackshear Neighborhood Association and Austin’s Commission on Veterans Affairs initiated the honorary naming process.

“It’s also important to the community that treasures him,” District 1 Council Member Ora Houston said.

Overton, who was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army’s all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945.

Now Overton soaks up the celebrity status he’s earned in his twilight years. In 2013, he met President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden at the White House, he’s been featured in “Cigar Aficionado: The Good Life Magazine for Men” alongside Vince Vaughn, and in Overton’s living room there’s a framed camouflage San Antonio Spurs jersey made for him with the number “110” in honor of his last birthday.

“It’s all right,” he said of his fame. “It’s something different. I like it.”

Biden recently stopped to see him at his house. “It was a nice visit. I just talk to him like I do to you,” Overton said. “He’s human.”

In December, Overton’s family launched a GoFundMe page to hire around-the-clock home health care. Donations poured in from across the country, but have now stalled at about $169,000 of its $200,000 goal.

“It’s people who donate who help keep him on this porch,” said Volton Overton Jr, son of a 1960s Austin civil rights leader and Overton’s cousin. Since hiring the home health care, his family has noticed that Overton has gained weight and seems sharper. They hope additional donations will help fund continuous care.

With a lit cigar in his left hand, Overton spontaneously hums while the smoke swirls around him. By 3 p.m. on a recent afternoon, he already had smoked about six or seven cigars.

“But I don’t inhale,” he said. “I still feel the same smoking as I did when I was 18. If anything, I’m a stronger smoker now. Oh, yeah. I blow out.”

Overton has learned to savor the little things in life he relishes, like catfish, gravy, corn, hamburgers and macaroni and cheese.

“You’ve gotta learn to treat yourself, you know?”

  • Juror in Rep. Brown fraud deliberations dismissed following “higher beings” comments
    Juror in Rep. Brown fraud deliberations dismissed following “higher beings” comments
    A juror has been dismissed from deliberations in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. The original 12 person panel deliberated about twelve hours over two days and had been set to resume at 9AM Wednesday. WOKV was inside of the courtroom at 8:14AM when all three prosecutors, the defense attorney, and Brown took their seats, and District Judge Timothy Corrigan came in. Corrigan had notified the attorneys overnight that he would convene a hearing after an issue raised by a juror, although there was no public notice the hearing would take place. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown According to Corrigan, his Courtroom Deputy got a call from one of the jurors in this case Tuesday night. This juror said she was speaking only on her behalf, although she felt other jurors had a similar concern. She said one of the jurors had been talking about “higher beings” and making comments about that while also mentioning Brown.  The Courtroom Deputy gives jurors her phone number as normal protocol so that they can notify her if they’re running late for traffic or for any similar matter, according to Corrigan. The Deputy stopped the juror from saying anything further, telling her that she couldn’t talk about the case, but adding that she would tell the Judge. Corrigan notified the attorneys and spent the evening studying case law. Wednesday morning, he asked the attorneys for their view on what should happen, and both Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva and Defense Attorney James Smith III agreed that the juror who made the phone call needed to be further questioned to determine the scope of the issue and whether it’s something the court needs to intervene in. Corrigan agreed to question the juror, although he says he did so “reluctantly”, because of the need to protect the secrecy of what is discussed inside of the deliberation room. It’s the same reason he decided to conduct that questioning in a closed session, adding also that there was the potential for these comments to have ties to the jurors’ religious beliefs. While there was some case law for times when there were concerns about a juror that led the Judge to question him or her, Corrigan noted that those cases generally involved some kind of problem raised in the deliberation room before the individual questioning, wherein this jury has shown no signs of problems in their work so far. In one case Corrigan cited, the Judge first re-instructed the jury before moving to individual questioning- but Duva pointed out that the jury has been frequently instructed so far, and it’s tough to determine what further instruction would be effective. Duva added that it was important to act now or the situation “could get a lot worse”. He raised the possibility of questioning the foreperson or potentially polling the jury as well. Smith agreed in the desire to have the scope of the questioning be as limited as possible, but that questioning is needed. That questioning lasted a little over an hour in a closed session of court. The juror who the question was raised about has since been identified as Juror 13, and he has been dismissed.  When Corrigan asked the attorneys whether they had any objection to what took place and the plan moving forward, he added that Smith’s objections were preserved for the record. That indicates that Smith had raised at least one objection during the closed session, although the details of that have not been publicly released. Corrigan says he will determine at a future date whether to unseal the transcript of the closed session. THE JURY: Who are the 12 jurors that will deliver the verdicts for now-former Rep. Corrine Brown? The first alternate juror, who is Juror 5, has now been seated with the full panel. The gender composition of the jury remains at seven men and five women, but other components have changed. The new juror is a Hispanic male and he replaces a white male, so there are are now three white females, four white males, two black females, one black male, and two Hispanic males seated on the panel. The juror who was dismissed lives in Middleburg, whereas the new one is from Jacksonville- so now ten of the 12 jurors live in Jacksonville, while one is in Bunnell and one is from a city that couldn’t be determined in the selection process. Corrigan instructed the jury to start deliberations from scratch, in order to ensure all parties involved get a fair and thorough deliberation. He asked each juror individually if they would be able to set aside any prior votes and discussions in order to truly start from scratch, and they each responded that they could. The jury moved in to the deliberation room at 10:31AM to officially start this second round. It didn’t take long in to these deliberations for the jury to have a question for the Judge- which is the first time there has been a question from the jury room since deliberations started. The question was whether Brown was responsible for everything on her filed tax returns, even if she did not provide the information to the CPA or sign the tax form. The Judge issued a written response to them, saying only that they were to follow the jury instructions that were given to them before deliberations started. Later in the day, the jury asked a second question- whether the government had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all four provisions listed in the jury instructions dealing specifically with the mail fraud charges. The instructions for these charges say the government must show that Brown knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud, intended to defraud, used false representations about material facts, and caused a private or commercial interstate carrier to be used in this scheme. Corrigan interpreted the question to be asking whether the government has to prove all of those beyond a reasonable doubt, or only some. The Judge and both attorneys agreed the answer should be yes- and that was written and sent in to the deliberation room. IN DEPTH: Detailing the charges facing now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Brown is facing a total of 22 charges, which includes three years of filing false personal income tax returns and a charge of corrupt endeavor to obstruct the administration of the internal revenue laws. The majority of the charges are mail and wire fraud counts which related to an alleged scheme connected to a “bogus” charity called One Door For Education. Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and One Door President Carla Wiley have pleaded guilty for their parts in the fraud, which involved soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to the group- which they claimed was a non-profit- and using the money for their own personal expenses or to pay for events instead. Brown says she believed One Door was a legitimate charity when she was soliciting the money. She further says she didn’t closely monitor her finances or office matters, instead trusting Simmons to handle all of that- a trust she says he betrayed. There are a total of four alternates who sat through the trial proceedings, including the one that has now been moved to the full panel. Since deliberations began Monday afternoon, they have been kept in a separate room in the courthouse, but have not yet been dismissed and have been instructed not to discuss the case. WOKV is inside of the courtroom as deliberations continue. Get frequent updates by following our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
  • The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked with the case at 1:13 PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. Around 5 PM, the judge’s Courtroom Deputy checked with the jury, and they were ready to call it a day. They were dismissed for the evening at 5:01 PM with strict instructions not to discuss the case any further. Deliberations will resume at 9 AM Tuesday. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A focus he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- is why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge? “It makes no sense, ladies and gentlemen, that Mr. Simmons would just hand over tens of thousands of dollars in his own money to his boss,” Olshan said. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks, and whether he could have therefore been responsible for some of the expenses coming out of Brown’s account. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. He also reinforced that for some of the most highly scrutinized expenses- including a trip Brown and her daughter Shantrel took to LA, during which there were some high price shopping bills allegedly funded through One Door money- Simmons wasn’t even in the same state. “Keep coming back to your common sense,” he says. Olshan further questioned why donors would have lied about how Brown solicited their contributions and why another staffer would have testified that Brown directed the transactions, if not because it happened. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Smith added that Simmons admitted to signing checks and documents on behalf of Brown and others, further showing that he shouldn’t, in fact, be trusted by the jury. Olshan says even many of those signatures could have been at Brown’s direction. He characterized Simmons instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty in connection to this case and have testified for the prosecution. The jury instructions included a warning to consider their testimony with caution, because of the stakes they have as a result of their plea bargaining. “What can be more frightening than the prospect of going to prison,” Smith questioned. In addition to comparing the overall character of Brown against Simmons, Smith highlighted specific times where the jury should question the testimony they heard. Prosecutors have been building a case to show Brown a habit of receiving outside money through cash donations, by highlighting some money she got from the Community Rehabilitation Center or some closely affiliated businesses, which were ultimately funded as checks written to cash, then deposited in her account. This happened a couple of year before One Door became an option. Simmons testified that he had no knowledge of these transactions and had not been a part of them. During his closing, Smith brought up one of these checks, which included the name of Simmons’ mother on the memo line. Simmons continued to say during cross that he was unaware of the transaction, but Smith says that’s one of the reasons the jury should not believe the testimony. There’s one area where Brown is admitting mistakes, but saying there was no intent to do wrong- that’s her taxes. She faces three counts of filing a false income tax return, as well as a charge relating to a greater scheme to underreport her income and overreport her charitable contributions. “It’s not a crime to be sloppy on your taxes, it’s only a crime if you knowingly and willfully put information on your tax returns that you know is false,” Smith said. He says Brown’s staff was responsible for the tax returns, and while she should have had more oversight, she simply did not take the time to review the work because she was busy with Congressional duties.  Olshan says Smith was doing everything he could to put the blame on other people- like Brown’s staffer and CPA- and not on Brown herself, but there were plenty of notes and testimony from the tax preparer which contradicted those claims. In fact, in one year where Brown claimed a $12,500 to One Door For Education, the note about the contribution was written by Simmons, but the tax preparer had her own notation which showed she verbally confirmed that with Brown herself. “This was no honest mistake, this was a habit,” Olshan said. He said that Brown did, in fact, deliver for constituents as her campaign slogan promised, but that’s not the end. “Make no mistake, this case is about the defendant delivering to herself, over and over again,” Olshan says. And Olshan says she did so at the expense of the children who could have truly benefitted from legitimate fundraising and charitable work. But Smith says what doesn’t make sense is how Brown could have allegedly instructed all of these transactions, but not benefitted finically as much as the others who have been named in the case. If you don’t include the One Door For Education contributions to events hosted by Brown or held in her honor, then both Simmons and Wiley got more in simple money. “Have you ever heard of a scheme where the mastermind got the smallest amount of the spoils?” Smith questioned. He says the FBI, IRS, and investigators became intent on who they wanted to take down in this case- Brown- and put on “blinders” to any evidence that could show otherwise. He says that evidence would have shown Brown was an aging Congresswoman who became too dependent on Simmons, and ultimately became just another one of his victims. “Not only is this man stealing from her, he’s sullying her reputation,” Smith says. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take.
  • Detailing the specific federal charges facing now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown
    Detailing the specific federal charges facing now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown
    All of the arguments have been laid out in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, and the jury is deliberating the 22 counts she is facing. With all of the testimony and evidence that’s been presented, understanding the different charges can become a muddled experience. WOKV is breaking each down so you can better understand the verdicts once they come in. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Rep. Corrine Brown Brown is one of three people that have been implicated in this case. Her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the President of One Door For Education Carla Wiley have both pleaded guilty for their roles. Prosecutors say the three solicited more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which they promoted as a non-profit, although it was never properly registered- and used that money for their personal expenses and “lavish” events instead. Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud This count builds off the subsequent ones, which deal with specific instances of alleged mail or wire fraud. It’s designed to encompass the greater “scheme”- that Brown and the others intentionally misled donors while soliciting their money, by promoting One Door as a non-profit and telling the donors their money would go toward scholarship or other charitable purposes. Instead, Wiley has admitted to siphoning some of that money for her personal expenses, and separately Simmons admits to profiting off the donations as well- but says many of the transactions he performed with One Door funds were at Brown’s direction.  This scheme included leveraging Brown’s position as a Congresswoman to solicit the donations and using her image to promote the validity of One Door, including having several photos of Brown on the group’s website. Brown continues to maintain that any time she solicited money for One Door, she did so believing they were doing legitimate charitable work. She and Simmons further testified that they always intended for their events to raise money for scholarships, but Simmons added that the events themselves were always so expensive that they weren’t successful. The alleged conspiracy included emails, FedEx mailings and other communication that crossed state lines or involved federal delivery, leading to the mail and wire fraud charges. In addition to the transactions detailed in specific charges below, the conspiracy count includes the tens of thousands of dollars Simmons withdrew from the One Door account and deposited in Brown’s account- allegedly at her direction. It also involves the roughly $330,000 in One Door funds that apparently went to hosting events that were organized by or honored Brown. Brown testified that One Door is one of many organizations she worked with and that she was not very familiar with their stated purpose or how the group is run. She told the court that when she would personally raise money, she was always seeking to do it first for her campaign fund, Friends of Corrine Brown. Prosecutors showed through witness testimony and documents, though, that One Door is one of a small group that Brown would actively solicit for, in addition to Friends of Corrine Brown, her legal fund, and her PAC Florida Leadership Delivers. Brown additionally says she increasingly relied on Simmons and some of her staff to handle her finances and personal affairs. She says Simmons took advantage of that trust. Count 2: Aiding and abetting mail fraud Along with the check referenced in Count 3, this check for $5,000 from Picerne Development to One Door was solicited by Brown to specifically benefit the alleged non-profit’s charitable work. Donor John Picerne and his Director of Government Affairs, Don Miller, testified that they believed donations from the company would have an impact on children specifically, with Picerne himself very passionate about charitable causes involving children. This check was sent through FedEx on June 3rd, 2013 from Picerne Development in Altamonte Springs, FL, to Simmons’ home in Laurel, MD. Count 3: Aiding and abetting mail fraud This July 2, 2013 FedEx mailing from Altamonte Springs, FL to Simmons’ home in Laurel, MD is similar to the solicitation referenced in Count 2. Picerne Development gave another $5,000 to One Door, following a solicitation from Brown, according to testimony. Count 4: Aiding and abetting mail fraud Picerne Development wrote a check for $28,700 to One Door in September 2013. As with the others, it was FedExed from Altamonte Springs, FL to Simmons’ home in Laurel Maryland. While the company’s Director of Government Affairs Don Miller wasn’t involved in the solicitation and, therefore, wasn’t sure what the money would have been for, prosecutors pointed out that this came the same month as an annual reception Brown would host in conjunction with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference. The reception was hosted by One Door, and prosecutors say many donors who contributed to the group expecting the money to go to charity, actually had their donations poured in to these events, which cost tens of thousands of dollars each year. The defense counters that, while there was no scholarship money raised at these events, they provided valuable networking opportunities and always sought to boost donations. Count 5: Aiding and abetting mail fraud Brown hosted an event called “Jacksonville Goes to Washington” in late 2014, wherein a small group of people were flown with her on a private plane to a Jaguars-Redskins game in DC. The group then watched the game in a luxury suite, and everyone was flown back on the private plane- although Brown did not make the return trip. Both Brown and Simmons say the group was potential One Door donors, and they were hoping to solicit money during the trip, although that didn’t happen. Jack Hanania committed to a $7,000 donation to One Door and was then invited on this trip. He testified that he believed his donation would go toward the charitable purpose of One Door, and that he was invited to attend the game after the fact. Prosecutors say Hanania’s money actually went toward some of the event costs, despite the commitment that the money would be for charity. The defense argued it was made clear to Hanania at the time that his money was payment for the trip. The check was sent via FedEx from Jacksonville to Virginia. Count 14 of the indictment is also connected to this charge. The man who donated the plane, Stephen Bittel, says he was told the plane was going to be transporting potential donors to a fundraising event. There was no money raised for One Door, and Hanania says he didn’t participate in any conversations about the group while he was there. Count 6: Aiding and abetting mail fraud Bright House Networks wrote a check for $10,000 to One Door for a table at the Phoenix Awards dinner at the 2014 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference, following an invoice One Door sent to them. Marva Brown Johnson, with Bright House, says she had been inspired by Brown to attend the event. The CBCF says they received no money from One Door, though. Simmons testified that Brown was able to get seats at tables as she needed through corporations who bought tables and donated back seats they weren’t using. Lawmakers were also able to purchase a table at a reduced price. Simmons says they got Brown Johnson a seat through those means, not through purchasing a table with her check. This mail fraud charge deals with the $10,000 check being sent from Brown Johnson, in Maitland, FL. Count 7: Aiding and abetting mail fraud Brown solicited a $10,000 donation from Richard Lipsky during a trip to tour his hospital facility in New Jersey. Lipsky testified that Brown was seeking the money to use to print a commemorative edition of Onyx magazine, but that she was unsure who to make the check out to, so Lipsky left the “pay to” line blank, but put “printing” in the memo line.  The check was then sent via FedEx from Brown’s Congressional office in DC to Brown’s District office in Jacksonville, to the attention of part-time staffer Von Alexander. The check was made out to The Alexander Agency, and Alexander testified she was instructed by Brown to write checks to cash and make cash deposits over the next several days. Alexander says Brown told her to deposit $3,000 with Brown and $1,000 with Shantrel on September 22, 2014; deposit $2,000 with Shantrel September 23; and deposit $1,000 with Brown and $1,000 with Shantrel on September 29. Simmons was not on the trip where Brown solicited this check. This count deals specifically with the mailing of this check from Brown’s office in DC to the District office in Jacksonville. It is related to Count 15. Count 8: Aiding and abetting mail fraud In September 2015, Simmons emailed Marva Brown Johnson, an employee of Bright House, with an invoice for a $10,000 donation to One Door “For Annual Student Scholarships”. The email, showed during testimony, included Simmons telling Brown Johnson she had made the day “a good day” with the donation. Simmons emailed Brown Johnson a FedEx tracking label with which to send the donation. The mailing went from Orlando, FL to Simmons’ home in Laurel, MD. Brown Johnson used that label to send the donation, leading to the mail charge count. Count 16 and Count 17, which are wire fraud charges, also relate to this transaction. Count 9: Aiding and abetting wire fraud Simmons and Jessica Lazzara Wynne- on behalf of the Lazzara Family Foundation- emailed back and forth in June 2013 to follow up on a conversation between Brown and Gasper Lazzara. The email indicated Lazzara had agreed to pay $5,000 to reimburse Brown for out of pocket expenses connected to a computer drive for a service project she was involved in. Lazzara Wynne told Simmons they could not give directly to Brown, because they could only donate to 501(c)(3) groups. She had further learned One Door For Education- where Simmons told her to write the check to- was not a registered non-profit either. Simmons then told Lazzara Wynne to make the check out to the Community Rehabilitation Center instead. She emailed back, confused about the reason the money would go to that group and saying Lazzara wanted to be sure his money was going where he promised it would. Ultimately, Lazzara Wynne did not send the money. Prosecutors say Brown did not actually pay out of pocket for those computers, with testimony showing the cost was covered by another person involved with the service project. That person testified that there were ancillary costs with the computers, including equipping them with software and accessories, but there was no direct testimony or evidence showing how much that cost or who covered it. Count 10: Aiding and abetting wire fraud A One Door check for $3,055.16 was made out to The Alexander Agency, a business of part-time Brown staffer Von Alexander. Alexander then made out a $3,000 check from her business to cash, and ultimately deposited $2,000 in cash in to Brown’s Bank of America personal account at a branch in Jacksonville. Alexander testified that the check was supposed to cover the balance Simmons owed at the hotel where several people- including Brown- had stayed for a golf tournament Brown hosted at TPC Sawgrass. Brown told Alexander that the cash she was receiving from this transaction was because she had taken some money out of her own pocket, and was seeking reimbursement. Count 11: Aiding and abetting wire fraud Brown’s staffer Von Alexander wasn’t completely sure how she had received the check connected to this charge, saying many times she got them from Brown, but there would occasionally be different elements filled in. Alexander deposited a $2,086.10 One Door check in to The Alexander Agency’s bank account. Because of the way the different banks operate, that check was funded through a wire transfer that crossed state lines, according to a stipulation agreed to by both sides in this trial. Alexander then wrote a $500 check to cash from the business and deposited $400 in to Brown’s account. The next day, Alexander wrote another check to cash from her business for $1,250- depositing the same amount with Brown. Brown again told Alexander that she was getting reimbursements for the invitational golf tournament through this check, according to Alexander’s testimony. Alexander asked for supporting documents, and she says Brown told her to get it from Simmons. Alexander says she rarely received any supporting documents from Simmons. Count 12: Aiding and abetting wire fraud Alexander deposited a One Door check for $2,500 in to The Alexander Agency’s bank account on September 3, 2013. A few days later, she wrote a check to cash off the business for $1,800. $900 in cash was deposited in Brown’s account and $900 in cash was deposited with her daughter, Shantrel Brown. This check had “consultant” in the memo line. While Alexander says she got the check from Simmons, she testified that Brown instructed her how to fill it out and how to work the cash transactions and deposits. Count 13: Aiding and abetting wire fraud On September 9, 2013, a $2,000 One Door check was deposited with The Alexander Agency. Within a few days, Alexander wrote a $1,700 check to cash from the business, and deposited $1,000 cash in to Brown’s account. She then deposited $500 in Shantrel Brown’s account as well. This is another check where Alexander says she was given a signed blank check by Brown, who then instructed her how to deposit it. Count 14: Aiding and abetting wire fraud This charge is closely connected to Count 5, where a donor- Jack Hanania- was solicited for a $7,000 donation to One Door, and then taken on a trip to a Jags-Redskins game in the DC area. Simmons emailed Hanania a FedEx label to use to send the check. This wire fraud count deals with the email of that label. Count 15: Aiding and abetting wire fraud This charge is connected to Count 7, where Brown is accused of soliciting a $10,000 check from a donor to use for printing a commemorative edition of a magazine, but instead funneling the money through the business of a Jacksonville staffer and pocketing much of it. The wire fraud charge stems from the deposit of that $10,000 check in to the bank account of the staffer’s business, The Alexander Agency. Count 16: Aiding and abetting wire fraud This wire fraud charge relates to Count 8 and Count 17 of the indictment. Simmons emailed Marva Brown Johnson an invoice seeking a $10,000 donation to One Door for “Annual Student Scholarships”. This solicitation and invoice is the backing for this wire fraud count. Count 17: Aiding and abetting wire fraud This wire fraud count also relates to Count 8 of the indictment, as well as Count 16. Simmons emailed Marva Brown Johnson a FedEx label with which to send a $10,000 donation from her employer, Bright House, to One Door For Education.  Count 19: Scheme to conceal material facts This charge is something the judge deliberated at length with attorneys during a hearing Friday, after the jury had been sent home. It includes several years of Brown’s financial disclosure forms from her time in Congress, where prosecutors alleged she underreported her income by not disclosing money she received from One Door and other means. The financial disclosures are required of sitting Congresspersons and some senior staff, in order to provide transparency to the general public about their elected officials’ liabilities and assets. When the judge questioned prosecutors why multiple years of disclosures were included under one count, prosecutors responded that this charge doesn’t deal with any specific year’s filing, but rather the greater scheme. While acknowledging that there is not a lot of case law to support how they’re interpreting this charge- which they say generally deals with an issue like lying to the FBI- prosecutors allege that the false financial filings are just a few components of a larger scheme Brown led to earn money, conceal it, and not disclose it to the general public. The judge questioned not only the legal basis for the charge, but whether the money from One Door would be considered “earned income” under the disclosure law. Ultimately, he let the charge stand, but told attorneys he would be willing to revisit it after the verdict, if needed. Count 21: Corrupt endeavor to obstruct and impede the due administration of the internal revenue laws Similar to the relationship between the mail fraud and wire fraud charges and the more broad conspiracy charge, prosecutors have filed this count as a sort of umbrella over the subsequent false income tax return charges. The government alleges that Brown actively sought to impede the IRS by concealing some of her income and inflating charitable donations. This count includes Brown’s alleged actions- from giving her staff figures on charitable contributions that were higher than what she actually donated, to instructing her staff not to include some receipts, to verifying false information directly to her CPA. Brown has admitted mistakes in these returns, but says that any problem was not intentional criminal wrongdoing. She says she was so consumed with her Congressional work, that she didn’t take the time to pay attention to her personal finances and office management. She denied intentionally misleading anyone in regard to her contributions. Count 22: Filing false individual income tax return In every tax year, Brown reported income based solely on her House of Representatives salary and pension from her time in the Florida House. Prosecutors say Brown should have disclosed money she was receiving from One Door, although Brown testified that she didn’t realize she was getting money from the organization. In addition to allegedly underreporting her income, Brown allegedly overreported her charitable contributions. 2012 is the first year Brown’s return did not include a receipt from Bethel Baptist, where she worships and contributes every year. The receipt was later found in a file kept by one of her staffers who would help with her tax returns. That staffer, Carolyn Chatman, says anything she did or did not include in the return was at Brown’s direction. The Bethel Baptist donation Brown claimed was higher than what the receipt showed, by $280. Brown additionally claimed a $1,000 donation to New Destiny Christian Center, although their records show no contribution this year. Brown also claimed a $12,500 donation to One Door For Education, which is the first time the group surfaced on her returns.  A note initially claiming the donation on tax prep work papers show Simmons initially wrote the donation, but Brown’s tax preparer Dawn Wright documented that she verbally confirmed it with Brown herself as well. Brown did not make any monetary donations to One Door in this tax year or any that followed. Count 23: Filing false individual income tax return Tax Year 2013 again allegedly underreported Brown’s income and inflated charitable giving. While Brown would always wait until tax filing deadlines were maxed out to actually file the return, this year specifically prosecutors showed communication with the tax preparer and Brown’s staff expressing frustration about trying to finalize everything in time. Donations claimed to Bethel Baptist, One Door, and New Destiny Christian Center all were not supported by receipts. New Destiny and Bethel Baptist both testified that their records do not match Brown’s claims.- receipts show a $3,445 contribution from Brown to Bethel Baptist, while Brown claimed $6,100; and receipts show a $50 contribution to New Destiny, while Brown claimed $2,500. She further claimed $5,000 toward One Door. Count 24: Filing false individual income tax return Simmons admits to signing Brown’s return this year, 2014, because he says Brown was flying at the time and they were down to the wire to get the return submitted. This was another year where Brown allegedly overstated her contributions to a number of entities. Brown claimed a $3,500 donation to the Clara White Mission, but that group’s records showed nothing. Bethel Baptist’s records showed Brown contributed $4,378, but Brown claimed $7,200. There was a $6,500 claimed donation to the Community Rehabilitation Center, which the center had no record of, and another $2,500 donation to New Destiny that also wasn’t backed by any record. This is all in addition to another $7,000 donation to One Door, which prosecutors say never existed. Brown’s tax preparer Dawn Wright testified that she was becoming uncomfortable with how much documentation was falling off over the years, but there is ultimately no requirement that donations be backed with documentation, so she took Brown’s word. WOKV is in the courtroom as jury deliberations continue. Get frequent updates by following our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
  • Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
    Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos booed by graduates at commencement speech
      U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed Wednesday afternoon as she took to a podium at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center to deliver Bethune-Cookman University's commencement speech. Students booed DeVos when she received an honorary degree, prompting B-CU President Edison Jackson to say, 'You don't know her, nor do you know her story.' >> Read more trending news At least one protester was seen being escorted out of the venue. Minutes into DeVos' speech, Jackson stepped up to the podium and told the booing crowd, 'If this continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.' During a Wednesday morning news conference, Jackson defended the school's decision to invite DeVos to speak. 'It's important to understand people will disagree,' Jackson said. 'That does not mean one should roll over and play dead because you disagree.' Protesters pressured the university to rescind its invitation because of comments DeVos has made suggesting that historically black colleges and universities were 'pioneers of school choice.' She later acknowledged that the schools originated because of racial segregation. >> Related: Betsy DeVos calls historically black colleges pioneers of school choice, sparks outrage B-CU administrators said DeVos has devoted her career to promoting educational opportunities, saying that Mary McLeod Bethune, the university's founder, wasn't constrained by political ideology. The booing reached a fever pitch when DeVos revealed her plans to visit Bethune's home and grave after the speech.
  • Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    Pot makes older people smarter but impairs younger people, scientists say
    A low dose of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, could help improve brain function and cognitive ability in aging people, at least it seemed to help older mice, a German team of scientists said, but the reverse was true in younger mice. A new study in the journal “Nature Medicine” found a daily dose of cannabis extract, not only dramatically improved learning and memory performance in older mice, it significantly impaired the performance in younger mice.  >> Read more trending news The study concluded that “chronic, low-dose treatment with THC or cannabis extracts could be a potential strategy to slow down or even to reverse cognitive decline in the elderly.” The “results reveal a profound, long-lasting improvement of cognitive performance resulting from a low dose of THC treatment in mature and old animals,” the study said.  Ultimately, the study could help find a treatment to stave off cognitive decline in the elderly. >> Related: Border Patrol finds 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in hearse “If we can rejuvenate the brain so that everybody gets five to 10 more years without needing extra care, then that is more than we could have imagined,” Andras Bilkei-Gorzo, the lead study researcher with the University of Bonn, told The Guardian. Clinical trials on humans are planned for later this year, and scientists said the impaired performance impact of THC on younger mice deserves more research, too.
