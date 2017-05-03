American Airlines to decrease legroom for passengers

A ticket for an American Airlines flight will soon afford passengers less leg space on planes.

According to CNN, the airline will decrease space between seat rows in economy class by 2 inches.

The move is meant to allow for more seats per plane and will affect the airline’s new Boeing 737 Max jetliners, CNN reported.

The space will decrease from 31 inches to 29 inches on three rows of the airplanes. It will decrease to 30 inches in the rest of planes’ main economy cabins.

Low-cost airlines like Spirit and Frontier offer the least amount of legroom at 28 inches.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have pitch spaces -- the distance between seats -- averaging between 30 and 31 inches, while JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines have between 31 and 33 inches, according to CNN.

A source also told CNN that bathrooms on American Airlines’ new 737 Max jets will be smaller.

An American Airlines spokesman said the airline will order 100 737 Max jets and plans to begin flying the first planes domestically later this year. Rollout of the planes will continue into the next few years.

