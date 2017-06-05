Anderson Cooper posts throwback photo before white hair

In honor of his 50th birthday on Saturday, Anderson Cooper shared a throwback and gave fans a glimpse at his younger days before he became the silver fox many people know and love.
“Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. My friend Andrea sent me this. Clearly taken a long, long time ago. Probably 1993,” he wrote.
Cooper would have been around 26 years old at the time the photo was taken.
One day prior to celebrating his own birthday, Cooper sent a shout out to longtime friend and fellow television host Andy Cohen, who turned 49 on June 2.
“Happy Birthday @bravoandy! Hope this next year is your best yet!” Cooper wrote.
