Another casino blaze: Golden Nugget reports canopy fire

LAS VEGAS — For the second consecutive night, a Las Vegas casino has reported a fire.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a canopy fire at the Golden Nugget Friday at 8:42 p.m., KVVU reported.
The fire had been put out when firefighters arrived, and smoke was in a hallway of the employees' entrance of the building, KVVU reported.
A rooftop fire at the Bellagio casino caused up to $450,000 worth of damage Thursday night.
The awning fire at the Golden Nugget happened in the delivery and employee entrance part of the building, away from guests, fire department officials said. There were no injuries and no cause has been determined, KVVU reported.
The only damage was to the awning, KVVU reported.
