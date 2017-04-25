April the giraffe webcam coming back; Calf’s name to be announced

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Fear not April the giraffe fans!
The New York’s Animal Adventure Park announced on Facebook that April’s giraffe cam is coming back soon--and permanently!
>>WATCH: April the giraffe finally gives birth
The camera will be live every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. according to its Facebook post.
“A permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you to your favorite giraffe family,” the zoo wrote in their post.
>>What will April the Giraffe's calf be named? Here are the top 10 contenders
April’s live-stream labor and birth had millions watching online for months, but the zoo finally took down their webcam on April 21-- six days after the baby calf was born.
The zoo will also offer text alerts to “receive weekly updates and photos/video (capturing this milestones); once a week, until May 31st,” the post reads.
Not only that, but the name of April’s calf will finally be revealed on May 1st.
Round one of voting ends Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. At 8 p.m. the zoo will announce the 10 name contenders. Round 2 will start at 8 p.m. also .
To vote on the calf’s name click here.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself