The Chicago attorney who is representing the man who was forcibly dragged from a recent United Airlines flight, now has another airline passenger as a client.

Thomas Demetrio is now representing the mother who was boarding a recent American Airlines flight. The mother claims her stroller was forcibly taken from her, nearly hitting her and her child.

Demetrio made the announcement Monday morning during an interview on the “Today Show.”

Lawyer for United passenger, Thomas Demetrio, confirms he will represent mother on American Airlines flight https://t.co/MAfcQZMxMC pic.twitter.com/ggxADczqYa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 24, 2017

An argument between a passenger and flight crew members was recorded and posted to social media. It has since gone viral.

On the video, the crying woman can be heard asking for her stroller.

American Airlines said she tried to bring a double-wide stroller down the aisle of the plane. She said she forgot that she had to check the stroller and tried to bring it with her, WFAA reported.

The passenger who recorded the video said that the flight attendant acted angry.

“He was very upset. He grabbed it and just pulled it off, sorta violently yanked it and then stormed off the plane with it,” Surian Adyanthaya told WFAA.

A male passenger confronted the flight attendant, who told him to stay out of the situation.

The flight attendant has been "removed from duty” during American’s investigation and the airline upgraded the woman and her children to first class for the remainder of her trip, CNN reported.

As for the man who was dragged from the United Airlines flight earlier this month, Demetrio said that Dr. David Dao is both emotionally and physically hurt.