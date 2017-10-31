Listen Live
Hospital workers dress newborns up as pumpkins for Halloween
By: WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. -  They may be too little to trick or treat, but these babies are still getting into the Halloween spirit.

Instead of scary monsters, some local newborns are dressing up as adorable little pumpkins. 

Staff at Forbes Hospital, part of the Allegheny Health Network, dressed newborns in pumpkin costumes Monday. 

Each baby wore a little orange knitted cap along with the matching pants. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Pedestrian seriously wounded in accident near Palencia 
    Pedestrian seriously wounded in accident near Palencia 
    A pedestrian was flown to UF Health in Jacksonville with serious injuries after an accident on U.S. 1 near Palencia this morning.  According to St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, the pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries.  We are working to gather details of how the crash happened, and if any charges will be filed.  Check back for updates. 
  • On eve of tax bill roll out, Trump campaign starts new TV ad on health care
    On eve of tax bill roll out, Trump campaign starts new TV ad on health care
    A day before Republicans in the House are scheduled to unveil a GOP tax reform bill, President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday started running an ad on cable television networks that focuses on an issue that’s currently sidelined in the Congress, vowing that the President will overhaul the Obama health law, accusing Democrats of standing in the way of efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Our new ad sends a clear message to Democrats about Obamacare: end the obstruction and work with our President,” the Trump campaign wrote in a statement sent to reporters. “That’s what the American people expect and deserve so President Trump can fix it and provide them top quality healthcare they can afford,” the campaign said of the ad, titled, “President Trump Will Fix It.” “Our new ad sends a clear message to Democrats about Obamacare: end the obstruction and work with our President,” said Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Here is the ad: While the ad blames Democrats for no action on changes to the Obama health law, the problem for Republicans wasn’t the lack of votes from Democrats, but the lack of unity in the Congress among GOP lawmakers, who were unable to agree on a plan to partially repeal and replace Obamacare.
  • Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged
    Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday to face 12 charges in connection to a months-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Manafort and his attorney showed up at the FBI’s Washington field office around 8:15 a.m., The New York Times reported. Gates also turned himself in, The Associated Press reported. In a 31-page, 12-count indictment approved Friday by a grand jury, federal prosecutors accused Manafort and Gates of conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money and working as unregistered foreign agents. Another former Trump campaign staffer, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to FBI agents in the investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, officials said Monday.
  • North Korea’s nuclear test site has reportedly collapsed, killing hundreds
    North Korea’s nuclear test site has reportedly collapsed, killing hundreds
    Experts estimate that as many as 200 North Koreans have been killed in the collapse of a nuclear test site. >> Read more trending news North Korea’s nuclear test site, Mount Mantap, has been structurally unsound since the nation began testing their nuclear missiles under the mountain. Now, sources inside the country say that one of the tunnels near the test site has collapsed, according to The Telegraph. Allegedly, an initial collapse killed around 100 workers; when an additional 100 were sent in to rescue them, they too were killed. RARE OPINION: This bill to save the world from war with North Korea deserves bipartisan support North Korea claims that the sixth test, which took place on Sept. 3, was a test of a hydrogen bomb. Officials estimate from the size of the quake that the explosion was at least 17 times as powerful as the bomb that the United States dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, The Washington Post reports. The mountain has been suffering from a condition referred to as “tired mountain syndrome.” But the possible collapse of the tunnels may not have been the first casualties caused by North Korea’s nuclear missile tests–there have been multiple landslides from the mountain as well, the LA Times reports. If the tunnels actually did collapse, there’s little chance that the nation’s state media would report on the incident; the Telegraph cites Japanese media in their report. Also, North Koreans should be wary of their tunnels collapsing, if they actually do go down, then the resulting radioactive fallout could be deadly to surrounding civilians.
  • Warrant: Florida boy said before shooting 12-year-old girl, 'Say I won't'
    Warrant: Florida boy said before shooting 12-year-old girl, 'Say I won't'
    A 12-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, boy is facing manslaughter charges after he shot a girl in the side of the head with a shotgun, according to the arrest warrant. The warrant says the boy, whom we are not identifying because he is a minor, was playfully arguing with 12-year-old Ra'Mya Eunice during a sleepover at a home on Willow Branch Avenue on April 30. >> Read more trending news  The boy, who was 11 at the time, grabbed a shotgun that was hidden beneath the house, authorities said. He brought it inside and playfully pointed the gun at everyone in the room, according to the report. Witnesses told police that he pointed the shotgun at Ra'Mya and said, 'Say I won't.' Someone in the room replied, 'You won't,' and the boy shot Ra'Mya in the head, the warrant says. She was taken to the hospital, where she died May 25.  The report says the boy fled the house after shooting the girl. He was questioned by police, and a warrant for his arrest was filed Oct. 17. He is charged with manslaughter but is not being charged as an adult.
