Baby gates recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards

Baby gates are being recalled for entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Madison Mill, a Tennessee based company, is recalling the Foldaway expandable safety gates and issuing refunds.

A child's neck can fit into the "V" shaped opening along the top of the gate. Young children are also able to squeeze under the gates.

More than 25,000 of them are being recalled.

The gates were sold at Do It Best stores and other independent hardware stores nationwide from January 2013 through May 2017 for between $20 and $35.

If you have this gate, stop using it immediately and call (877) 220-4705 or email tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com.