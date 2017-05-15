Another Trump is planning to attend school in the Washington, D.C. area this fall.

Barron Trump is scheduled to start at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland.

The school is small, catering to only 580 students. Tuition for the middle school, which 11-year-old Barron will attend, runs more $38,000 a year.

The school is a bit of a different choice from previous first children, several of whom attended Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland, including Malia and Sasha Obama and Chelsea Clinton.

The news about Barron Trump’s new school follows word that his older sister, Tiffany, will be attending Georgetown Law this fall.