Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
86°
H 85
L 77

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
86°
Cloudy
H 85° L 77°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 85° L 77°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 85° L 77°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 86° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Bear investigates Florida deputy
Close

Bear investigates Florida deputy

Bear investigates Florida deputy
Photo Credit: China Photos/Getty Images
A black bear. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

Bear investigates Florida deputy

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: China Photos/Getty Images

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -  A deputy got a close encounter with a bear after getting called out Sunday to check on the animal which was walking along the road.

“We realize that recently we posted a video of one of our deputies encountering a ‘bare’ person, but occasionally, they just encounter bears,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote with a post of the video on social media

>> Read more trending news

The video shows the curious bear walking toward the deputy and his cruiser near the Ocala National Forest. The deputy opens the door, but the bear decides to end the investigation there.

“We do prefer bear encounters by the way,” officials said.

 

Related

Bear fatally attacks teen during race
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Woman repeatedly tries to kill 1-year-old son at North Carolina hospital, police say  
    Woman repeatedly tries to kill 1-year-old son at North Carolina hospital, police say  
    A North Carolina woman is accused of trying to kill her one-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at a hospital in Charlotte. >> Read more trending news Suspect Maggie Dixon faces attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges after she was allegedly caught by hospital staff at Levine Children’s Hospital trying to kill the boy, according to a police report. A person witnessed Dixon on security cameras, trying to suffocate the child on Saturday, the report said.  Police sources told WSOC-TV that Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes. The child was in the hospital for treatment of a respiratory condition.
  • President of youth services contractor ‘upset’ about escape at Jacksonville Youth Academy
    President of youth services contractor ‘upset’ about escape at Jacksonville Youth Academy
    Three teenagers overpowered a worker at the Jacksonville Youth Academy on the northside late Sunday night, leading to a police search for the suspects and an internal investigation in to procedures at the facility.  'They overpowered one of our employees that was a youth care worker, and he was injured”, said Martin Favis, President and CEO with G4 S Youth Services.  The employee was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. “Of course it’s not an ideal situation and I’m upset about it, but when somebody wants to attack somebody from behind without their knowing, we have no control over that”, Favis said about the escape, which was clearly planned in advance.  The suspects are identified as 16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva.  One of the teens tried to distract the staff member, while another came from behind and assaulted the employee.    At the time of the escape, there were 30 youth at the facility.  Favis says the ratio is 1 to 5 staff members to youth offenders. “We have a very thorough and comprehensive compliance plan, it activates an internal review mechanism.  Then we notify the Department of Juvenile Justice”, said Favis.  Part of that investigation includes reviewing video from security cameras.   Favis says he is not concerned about the status of the contract G4 S Youth Services has with the state of Florida.   The company made changes following two different escapes at the Hastings Youth Academy in St. Johns County.  The Department of Juvenile Justice said as a result of the recent escapes that, if a failure to follow those policies is found, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions.  “From time to time, everybody goes astray. These people went astray and now our job is to get them better and get them back into the system.  But it’s a sorry situation”, Favis said.  The Department of Juvenile Justice issued a statement to WOKV:  “The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) takes incidents that occur at our programs very seriously to ensure the safety of both youth and staff. DJJ was notified by the contracted provider for Jacksonville Youth Academy of the escape of three youth and law enforcement was immediately notified. DJJ will continue to work with law enforcement as well as conducting our own investigation of this incident to confirm that all policies and procedures were followed by contracted staff. If a failure to follow those policies and procedures is identified, the contracted provider will be held fully accountable.”
  • 6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
    6 inmates save guard, It ‘could have ended differently, sheriff says
    The sheriff’s office in Polk County, Georgia is honoring six inmates who helped save an officer's life.  Deputies said the six inmates were on a work detail May 12 when an officer passed out.  >> Read more trending news One of the inmates grabbed the officer’s work phone and called 911, according to the sheriff's office. The inmates also took off the downed man’s outer carrier vest in an attempt to help cool him off.  To say thank you, the officer's family prepared lunch and desserts in the park for the inmates. 'As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two correctional officers, we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our officer,' the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.  Department officials said they are very proud of the actions of all six inmates involved.
  • Trump, first lady pose with gay RI Teacher of the Year holding lace fan 
    Trump, first lady pose with gay RI Teacher of the Year holding lace fan 
    A memorable photo of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania in the Oval Office with the Rhode Island Teacher of the Year is raising an eyebrow or two. >> Read more trending news That’s because Nikos Giannopoulos, an openly gay teacher, struck a slightly cocky pose while holding a black lace fan, wearing a rainbow LGBTQ pin, a ring through his nose and a gold anchor around his neck for the photo last week. Giannopoulos, 29, posted the picture on Facebook with the caption, “Rhode Island Teacher of the Year 2017 meets the 45th President of the United States.” He also added three rainbow emojis. The headlines from the media coverage of the photo ranged from, “With flair, gay R.I. Teacher of the Year meets Trump,” “Rhode Island’s ‘sassy’ Teacher of the Year posed next to Trump with a black lace fan – and Trump loved it,” to “A teacher’s decision to be ’visibly queer’ in his photo with Trump.”  In an interview with the Washington Post, Giannopoulos said his attire for his White House visit was essentially the same style he wore in his classroom, “with a little bit of flair.” “The issue with being openly queer is our existence is constantly politicized,” he told the Post. “They never stop to think: ‘Oh, maybe that’s just who I am.’” Giannopoulos is a special education teacher at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and it was his work with the school’s gay-straight alliance that helped him win the Teacher of the Year award, according to the Providence Journal. The photo he posted to Facebook has been “liked” and shared thousands of times since Friday.
  • Senate Democrats try to turn up political heat over GOP health care bill
    Senate Democrats try to turn up political heat over GOP health care bill
    In a bid to derail GOP efforts to overhaul the Obama health law, Democrats are vowing to use the rules to slow legislative work in the Senate, trying to call more attention to closed door Republican negotiations on a GOP health care plan, and the lack of public details on how the Senate might change a health bill approved by the House in May. “Here’s the order of people seeing the healthcare bill,” wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) on Twitter. “13 dudes in secret, then Republican lobbyists, then CBO, then you and me. Sick.” Democrats planned to showcase their frustration on health care with an evening of floor speeches in the Senate, but also by refusing to move ahead on non-controversial measures, objecting to simple “unanimous consent” requests. “If GOP won’t debate health care in public, they shouldn’t expect business as usual in the Senate,” said Matt House, spokesman for Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. Every legislative body across the country has hearings. To not have a hearing on something that impacts 1/6 of the economy is craven. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 19, 2017 The lack of public hearings on what Senate Republicans might do on health care has been getting more and more attention from Democrats in recent weeks, as GOP leaders labor to find agreement on a plan that can get 50 votes in the Senate. No draft bill has yet been made available, though a variety of details have emerged in recent weeks on how Republicans might alter a House-passed health bill. Those talks involve 13 GOP Senators – no Democrats are in the room. It’s not clear if Republicans will be able to come to an agreement fast enough to hold a vote before they leave late next week for a July Fourth break – that still seems like a long shot at this point. Senate Ds will also begin objecting to all unanimous consent requests in the Senate, per a senior Senate Dem aide –> https://t.co/jMSE1EXmkz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2017
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.