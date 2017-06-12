Listen Live
National
Bear joins Colorado race, surprises runners
Close

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -  Runners in Colorado may have been thinking they were seeing things when the race was interrupted by a bear.

The athletes were about 5 miles into the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run when a bear decided to crash the race, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

It happened near Colorado Springs.

One runner told The AP that the bear looked as if it was trying to make its way across the road when a large gap appeared that let the animal through.

And while Donald Sanborn says he has seen other wildlife while training, he’s never seen a bear try to cross the race path during an event.

