Bear rips bumper off car in search of doughnuts

Those must be some doughnuts.



A bear ripped the bumper off of a doughnut delivery vehicle Monday in search of the sweet treats.



But the bear unable to get into the vehicle, which did not contain any doughnuts, just the scent of the previous days’ delivery.

"It always reeks of doughnuts in there," Kim Robertson, who owns Moose Watch Cafe with her husband, Todd, told Steamboat Pilot & Today.

The bear was gone by the time the Robertsons made the discovery, but it left a paw print on the vehicle.

Police were called to the scene and could not help making light of the incident.



“I guess if anyone is an expert about this, it’s us,” Officer John McCartin told Steamboat Pilot & Today.