Bear wanders into Walmart parking lot in Kentucky

Some late-night shoppers in Kentucky were surprised to be greeted by a black bear in the parking lot.

A bear was spotted in a Walmart parking lot in Somerset around 1:30 a.m. Monday, WLEX reported..

Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene to lure the bear into the woods. Until they arrived, several shoppers tried to keep the bear away from the store entrance.

"We seen it running down the sidewalk in front of the outdoor living center outside of Walmart, and me and six other cars tried to block … keep the bear from going towards the customer entrance," Malcolm Stephens told WLEX.

Witnesses said that officials were able to chase the bear behind the store and believe he eventually returned to the woods.