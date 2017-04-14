10 beautiful quotes to share with loved ones on Easter, Good Friday

Looking for some inspirational words to commemorate Good Friday or Easter Sunday? You’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite quotes or sayings, including a mix of both religious expressions and enlightening words about the spring season.

1. “Our lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf of springtime.” — Martin Luther

2. “Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18

3. “I believe in Christ, like I believe in the sun - not because I can see it, but by it I can see everything else.” — C.S. Lewis

4. “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” — Romans 8:18

5. “We are told to let our light shine, and if it does, we won’t need to tell anybody it does. Lighthouses don’t fire cannons to call attention to their shining - they just shine.” — Dwight L. Moody

6. “Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life.” — Craig D. Lounsbrough

7. “No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow.” — Proverb

8. “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Anne Bradstreet

9. “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.” — Unknown

10. “A man who was completely innocent offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.” — Mahatma Gandhi

