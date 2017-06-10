Listen Live
National
Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?

Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
Belmont Stakes contender Irish War Cry trains with Assistant Trainor Alice Clapham  prior to the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 8, 2017 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes – the third jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown -- is set for Saturday.

The race, known as the “test of champions,” is the oldest of the three races that make up the Triple Crown. 

There is no run for the Triple Crown this year. In fact, neither the winner of the Kentucky Derby nor the winner of the Preakness is running in the race.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 Belmont Stakes. 

When is the 2017 Belmont Stakes?

The race is on Saturday, June 10.

Where is it run?

The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

How long is the track?

The track at Belmont is 1 ½ miles long.

Who runs in it?

The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds. 

What time is the Belmont Stakes? 

The race is scheduled to start at 6:50 p.m., ET. Pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET.

What channel is it on?

NBC is broadcasting the race. You can find your NBC channel  by clicking here

Live stream? 

NBC Sports Live Extra is live streaming the race.

Here are the post positions for the 2017 Belmont Stakes 

  1. Twisted Tom 
  2. Tapwrit 
  3. Gormley 
  4. J Boys Echo 
  5. Hollywood Handsome 
  6. Lookin at Lee 
  7. Irish War Cry 
  8. Senior Investment 
  9. Meantime 
  10. Multiplier 
  11. Epicharis 
  12. Patch 

What are the odds?

As of Thursday, here are the odds on the race.

Irish War Cry: 3-1

Epicharis: 7-2

Lookin At Lee: 11-2

Senior Investment: 13-2

Tapwrit: 15-2

Gormley: 12-1

Meantime: 14-1

J Boys Echo: 16-1

Multiplier: 16-1

Twisted Tom: 20-1

Patch: 25-1

Hollywood Handsome: 33-1

 

