National
Bill Clinton tweets about ‘bugged’ Clinton Center, pokes fun at Trump
Close

Bill Clinton tweets about ‘bugged’ Clinton Center, pokes fun at Trump

Bill Clinton tweets about ‘bugged’ Clinton Center, pokes fun at Trump
Photo Credit: CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Former President Bill Clinton is pictured here speaking to CNBC's Becky Quick in an exclusive interview, during the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting, in New York City on September 28, 2015. Clinton seems to be having a little fun with President Donald Trump, tweeting about the Clinton Presidential Center being ‘bugged.’

Bill Clinton tweets about ‘bugged’ Clinton Center, pokes fun at Trump

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

 

Former President Bill Clinton took a jab at President Donald Trump on Sunday with a Twitter photo of himself next to a giant bug sculpture outside the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock, Arkansas.

>> Read more trending news

“BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged,” Clinton tweeted with the photo.

Clinton seems to be joking about Trump’s allegations that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Congressional investigators have found no evidence supporting the allegations, but Trump has not backed down from the claim.

The giant grasshopper sculpture seen in the Twitter photo is part of the Xtreme BUGS exhibit now underway at the Clinton Center.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
