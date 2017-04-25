Bill O’Reilly breaks silence on podcast

Bill O’Reilly broke his silence on Monday night, telling listeners during his 19-minute, “No Spin News” podcast on his website that “I am sad that I am not on television anymore.”

It was the first time O’Reilly had addressed listeners after he was fired from Fox News last week amid sexual harassment allegations that he has denied, the New York Times reported. He conceded that his podcast, which will be free this week before turning into a subscription-only broadcast, was “a completely different experience than what you’ve had in the past.”

He added that he could not say much about his ouster from Fox News after a 20-year run that established him with high ratings on cable television. “There’s much stuff going on right now,” he said on the podcast. “But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out. And when it does — I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised, but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here.

“I can’t say any more because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information, OK?” O’Reilly said. “I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it.”

O’Reilly said his podcast would run four nights a week and would concentrate on current events, the New York Times reported.