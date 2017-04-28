Black woman stands vigil at Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.What to know now: 1. Not that easy: In an interview in advance of his 100th day in office, President Donald Trump said he imagined the job as president would be easier than it has turned out to be. In the interview with Reuters, Trump said he missed his life before he took office. 'I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.' Trump also said he was surprised at how little privacy he has. “You're really into your own little cocoon because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere.” 2. Funding the government: Congress is set to pass a bill on Friday that will prevent the government from shutting down services. The legislation, introduced earlier this week, would extend the funding of government services through May 5. The extension would give Congress more time to work out a bill to fund the government for the rest of the year. 3. United settlement: The passenger who was dragged off a United Airlines flight for refusing to give up his seat has reached a financial settlement with the airline. David Dao suffered a broken nose, a concussion, and other injuries when he was removed from an overbooked flight by being dragged from his seat and down the aisle of the plane before it took off from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport earlier this month. The amount of the settlement will remain confidential, Dao’s attorney said. Dao had not yet filed suit against United. 4. North Korean video: A propaganda video released by North Korea shows a simulated attack on the White House as tensions between the two countries grows. The video shows the White House as a target in crosshairs, then switches to an aircraft carrier exploding. Trump said Thursday he could see a chance for a major conflict with North Korea. 5. Warren on Obama speech: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Massachusetts), says she has a problem with the $400,000 fee former President Barack Obama will be getting to address a Wall Street conference on health care this fall. 'I was troubled by that,' Warren said during an interview on SiriusXM, Warren was being interviewed about her new book. 'One of the things I talk about in the book ('This Fight is Our Fight') is the influence of money,' she said. 'I describe it as a snake that slithers through Washington. And that it shows up in so many different ways here in Washington.' And one more Myles Garrett, a defensive end for Texas A&M, was the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft Thursday. The Cleveland Browns chose Garrett, who averaged 10 sacks per season during three years of college play. The draft continues Friday and concludes on Saturday. In case you missed it