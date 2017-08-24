He’s been seen several times at President Donald Trump events, usually behind the commander in chief.

You can’t miss his “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” sign and his T-shirt that has his website – Gods2.com – advertised on it.

But who is the Trump supporter who calls himself "Michael the Black Man," aka Michael Symonette, Mikael Israel and Maurice Woodside?

According to the Washington Post, he’s a “radical fringe activist from Miami (who) once belonged to a violent black supremacist religious cult, and he runs a handful of amateur, unintelligible conspiracy websites.”

His brother said Michael quit the cult after their mother died. He also claimed that Michael helped beat a man who was then taken to the Florida Everglades and beheaded.

"In the 1990s, he was charged, then acquitted, with conspiracy to commit two murders,” the Post reported.

