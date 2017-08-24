Listen Live
'Blacks for Trump' supporter behind president at Arizona rally has strange past
Close

'Blacks for Trump' supporter behind president at Arizona rally has strange past

President Trump Talks Charlottesville, Media Coverage and Social Media at Arizona Rally

'Blacks for Trump' supporter behind president at Arizona rally has strange past

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PHOENIX -  He’s been seen several times at President Donald Trump events, usually behind the commander in chief.

>> Trump's Arizona rally: 5 must-see moments from the president's speech

You can’t miss his “BLACKS FOR TRUMP” sign and his T-shirt that has his website – Gods2.com – advertised on it.

But who is the Trump supporter who calls himself "Michael the Black Man," aka Michael Symonette, Mikael Israel and Maurice Woodside?

>> Secret Service says Trump’s travel, large family have depleted funds to pay agents, report says

According to the Washington Post, he’s a “radical fringe activist from Miami (who) once belonged to a violent black supremacist religious cult, and he runs a handful of amateur, unintelligible conspiracy websites.”

>> Read more trending news

His brother said Michael quit the cult after their mother died. He also claimed that Michael helped beat a man who was then taken to the Florida Everglades and beheaded.

"In the 1990s, he was charged, then acquitted, with conspiracy to commit two murders,” the Post reported.

Want to know more? Read the full story here.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 22, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Close

Blacks for Trump sign

Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 22, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump's Arizona rally: 5 must-see moments from the president's speech

Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron Trump

Secret Service says Trump’s travel, large family have depleted funds to pay agents, report says

