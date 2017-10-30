Blake Shelton announces ‘Country Music Freaks’ tour for 2018

Blake Shelton will spend the early part of 2018 on his “Country Music Freaks” tour, a 14-date run that kicks off in mid-February.
The country music maestro and star of “The Voice” will perform with guests Brett Eldridge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.
Tickets, priced from $52-$102, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 via www.ticketmaster.com and the venue box office. An American Express card holder pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Nov. 3 through 10 p.m. Nov. 9. Several other pre-sales will also take place in the interim.
Shelton releases his new album, “Texoma Shore,” on Nov. 3. The first single, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” has cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard “Hot Country Songs” chart. The singer-songwriter will perform another new song, “At the House,” on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show on Oct. 30.
“Country Music Freaks” tour dates
Date, city, venue
2/15/18: Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center
2/16/18: Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena
2/17/18: Las Cruces, New Mexico, Pan American Center
2/22/18: Grand Rapids, Michigan, Van Andel Arena
2/23/18: Moline, Illinois, TaxSlayer Center
2/24/18: St. Louis, Missouri, Scottrade Center
3/2/18: Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
3/3/18: Bossier City, Louisiana, CenturyLink Center
3/8/18: Atlanta, Georgia, Philips Arena
3/9/18: Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/10/18: Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum
3/15/18: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
3/16/18: Baltimore, Maryland, Royal Farms Arena
3/17/18: Philadelphia, Pennysylvania, Wells Fargo Center
