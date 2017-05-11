Listen Live
Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts.

National
Blind boy gets gift of sight on 10th birthday
Blind boy gets gift of sight on 10th birthday

Blind boy gets gift of sight on 10th birthday
Glasses and eye chart. (Photo: Les Black/flickr/Creative Commons) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Blind boy gets gift of sight on 10th birthday

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MARYSVILLE, Tenn. -  Andrew Borden was born with ocular albinism and is legally blind.

A special electronic eyewear could help the 10-year-old see with 20/20 vision, but it came with a $10,000 price tag.

During a recent school assembly, Andrew was asked to come to the stage to give what he thought was a present to the fifth grade class.

However, the box was for him. It was the gift of sight after members of the school system and the community raised the money for a pair of eSight glasses, which allow Andew to see through its two cameras. 

“I’ve just been waiting and waiting, and now they’re here,” Andrew told WATE.

“It was people you don’t even know, and there were a lot of anonymous donations on there,” Andrew’s mother Jennifer Borden told WATE. “People that didn’t even want you to know they gave money.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts
     The verdict is in.  Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been found guilty on 18 counts, not guilty on 4 counts: Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud- GUILTY Count 2: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 3: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 4: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 5: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 6: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 7: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 8: Aiding and abetting mail fraud-  GUILTY Count 9: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 10:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 11:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 12:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 13:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 14:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 15:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 16:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 17: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts- GUILTY Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws- GUILTY Count 22: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2012- GUILTY Count 23: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2013- GUILTY Count 24:  Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2014- GUILTY (No count 18 or 20; counts were related to Ronnie Simmons only.) Brown will not immediately go to prison, instead she will be staying under the same conditions of release for now. A sentencing hearing will be held in 90 days or more. Brown was one of three people named in a scheme around a group called One Door For Education. Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons were accused of soliciting donations to the organization, claiming it was a non-profit, and using the money for their personal expenses instead.  Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown on 24 charges, and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Carla Wiley- the President of One Door and Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. Both Simmons and Wiley testified, in an effort to gain a government recommendation for a lighter sentence per their plea agreements. Just about an hour after the verdict was read, Brown’s defense attorney, James Smith, says he will file a motion for a new trial.  Smith says Brown maintains her innocence and says it's only the '1st quarter' in legal 'football game'. WOKV has been in the courtroom for every minute of testimony throughout this trial. This is a developing story that will be frequently updated.
  • 4 ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
    4 ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
    Health officials in Florida are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from smoke being produced by the West Mims wildfire. The West Mims fire is 12 percent contained. It has burned more than 144,000 acres, officials said at a Thursday morning news conference.>> Read more trending stories Smoke was so bad in Duval on Thursday that school officials canceled all outdoor and after-school activities. SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>WSB: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants people to take precautions when in areas affected heavily by smoke. Officials said the smoke can cause scratchy throats or irritated eyes and noses. Smoke can also worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions. Health officials said people can protect their families in several ways: Avoid prolonged outdoor activities in areas heavily affected by smoke. This is especially important for children and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Stay indoors and run your air conditioner. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air. Help keep particle levels lower inside. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke. Follow your doctor’s advice about taking medicines and following your asthma management plan if you have asthma or other lung diseases. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen. Pay attention to local air quality reports (www.airnow.gov), news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.
  • Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    He describes it as the 1st quarter in a legal football game.   Just about an hour after former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges in her federal fraud trial, her defense attorney, James Smith, was already vowing this would not be the end of the legal fight.   Speaking outside of the federal courthouse Thursday afternoon, Smith says he will file a motion for a new trial, though he didn't release any specifics of his plan.   Smith says his client maintains her innocence and that she is 'strong' and will keep fighting.   On the topic of sentencing, Smith says Brown will not get 'anything remotely close' to 357 years in federal prison. He also says that he hopes any sentences she gets will factor in the 'good' she has done.   Ultimately, Smith says he's sad about the result, but the sun will rise tomorrow.
  • FBI & DOJ release statements following Corrine Brown convictions
    FBI & DOJ release statements following Corrine Brown convictions
    Federal government officials are speaking out at this time about the conviction earlier today of former Jacksonville Congresswoman Corrine Brown on 18 of 22 counts in her federal fraud trial. See the full statement below from the Jacksonville office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. See the full statement below from the Department of Justice's Middle District of Florida office.
  • 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia
    100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia
    A second round of evacuations is underway because of a swamp fire raging in south Georgia. The communities being evacuated are on the edge of Georgia's Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The flames have burned more than 137,000 acres in the area as of Wednesday. The wildfire is only about 12 percent contained. >> Read more trending stories Randy Dukes told WSB-TV’s Liz Artz that he was evacuated Monday evening from his Charlton County home, taking a carload of belongings that he and his wife packed up.  [PHOTOS: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia] Artz said the area was smokier on Tuesday. Authorities told her that the blazes were raging even more. A total of 80 people had been evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon. MORE SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam >>ActionNewsJax: West Mims fire now 144,073 acres 'Pictures and clothes, and my antique gun. That’s about it,' Dukes said about what he had packed up. 'I stayed out there as long as I could.' Dukes said he had no choice but to leave his cats behind. “I’m a little worried about my cats,' Dukes told Artz. Artz stopped by a shelter Monday evening that was set up for south Georgia residents, like Dukes. As wind direction changes and more evacuations are ordered, the Red Cross shelters are prepared to house as many people as needed. 'It’s been burning like a month, it seems like. It could have been put out by now,' Dukes said. Everyone living in the Moniac area was evacuated Monday afternoon because of the fires. 'I got a call that there were 100-foot flames and it was coming towards town again, and I got here and it's glowing,' Chasidy Bulgar said. Bulgar has lived in Saint George all her life. She said her family had to evacuate for the first time, because of a fire. “It's the worst we've ever seen. We've dealt with fires. What I can remember, we had a bad fire in 1999 and a lady lost her house. We were worried then about evacuating,” Bulgar said. Her grandmother, who lives only a block from where Highways 94 and 121 intersect, was forced from her home on Sunday night. 'She left and went home with us last night because it got close to the crossroads here,” Bulgar said. More than 600 firefighters from across the country are now working to control the wildfire, which has burned more than 137,000 acres in south Georgia. Fire crews said late Monday afternoon that they were strongly encouraging everyone who lives in the Moniac area to evacuate. Bulgar's grandmother lives fewer than 3 miles away. “My plan is (stay) here until they tell us it is so close we have to leave. And then we will get her and we'll go back to my house in Florida,” Bulgar said. The fire broke out in early April after a lightning strike. It aggressively moved south on Sunday, burning an additional 4,000 acres and jumping across Highway 94 at Boggy Break. 'I will pull her out before it's time. If she loses her house, that can be replaced, but she cannot,' Bulgar said.
The Latest News Videos

