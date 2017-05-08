Listen Live
National
Blue Bell releases new 'Bride's Cake' flavor
Blue Bell releases new 'Bride's Cake' flavor
Bride's Cake ice cream flavor is an almond ice cream with amaretto cream cheese icing swirl and cake pieces. (Photo: Blue Bell)

By: FOX23.com

BRENHAM, Texas -  Can't decide between cake and ice cream?

The latest flavor in the reinvention of Blue Bell is Bride's Cake, released with the re-introduction of Groom's Cake. 

The new flavor is an almond ice cream with amaretto cream cheese icing swirl and cake pieces. 

It joins Groom's Cake, chocolate ice cream with chocolate pieces and chocolate-covered strawberry hearts, swirled with strawberry sauce and chocolate icing. 

“We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell ice cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both,” said Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell public relations manager. 

The groom’s cake, not as common as wedding cake, is a Southern tradition. The cake is typically displayed near the larger, eye-catching main cake.

“We introduced Groom’s Cake in 2009,” Van Dorf said. “The idea came from an actual groom’s cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding.”

Check here for a locator map of Blue Bell distributors.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 10 people shot, 2 killed in Chicago gang-related retaliation shooting 
    10 people shot, 2 killed in Chicago gang-related retaliation shooting 
    Two people were killed and eight others wounded by gunfire in a gang-related retaliation shooting at a park Sunday in the city’s Southwest Side.  The shooting took place at Brighton Park around 5:17 p.m. at a memorial service for a documented gang member who was shot early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune. >> Read more trending news The afternoon shooting is believed to be gang-related retaliation, Chicago police said. The victims were taken to various hospitals, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.  With the weekend shootings, Chicago has surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims on the year and is nearing 200 homicides, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
  • Obama warned Trump about Flynn before he was named national security adviser
    Obama warned Trump about Flynn before he was named national security adviser
    The Associated Press is reporting that President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Gen. Michael Flynn as national security adviser prior to Trump naming Flynn to the position. Three former Obama administration officials say the warning came during the Oval Office meeting between Obama and Trump, Julie Pace of the AP reported. Flynn, who was fired by the Obama administration, was named to Trump’s administration then fired from his position as national security adviser in February. The White House says Flynn was fired for misleading top officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States. Trump has both defended Flynn and blamed the Obama administration for giving him security clearance. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Georgia sheriff arrested after exposing himself, fleeing officer, police say
    Georgia sheriff arrested after exposing himself, fleeing officer, police say
    DeKalb County, Georgia, Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was charged with two misdemeanors after an Atlanta police officer said the sheriff exposed himself late Saturday and then attempted to evade arrest. >> Watch the news report here Mann, in a statement, vowed to clear his name. He was charged with indecency and obstruction.  According to the incident report, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mann was observed in a part of Piedmont Park known for “sexual acts after dark.”  Mann had exposed himself and was walking in the direction of a police officer, the report states.  Once he got within 10 feet, the report continues, the officer turned his flashlight on Mann, identifying himself as police and commanding him to stop.  Mann fled instead, leading the officer on a quarter-mile run before finally giving up. The officer said the sheriff ran across 10th Street and into traffic.  “I continued to watch the male run while I waited to cross 10th Street and its traffic near Argonne Street,” the report states. “The male had stopped to tie his shoes. I got approximately 10 to 15 feet from the male before he noticed my approach. The male immediately stopped fixing his shoes and started running again.” As Mann approached Ninth Street, he noticed he was losing ground to the officer, according to the report, and finally surrendered.  The sheriff told WSB-TV that he appreciates Atlanta police and wants to clear up what he called a misunderstanding. He was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center and bonded out early Sunday morning. DeKalb Commissioner Nancy Jester said the news of the sheriff’s arrest damages the county’s reputation. “It is embarrassing,” Jester said. “It’s certainly not a good headline for DeKalb County.” Jester said the sheriff has always been “professional” and “appropriate.”  “Now we have this, so I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll see where this takes us.”  Commissioner Greg Adams, a former DeKalb police officer, said his confidence in Mann remains unshaken. “The job that Sheriff Jeff Mann has been doing has been superb,” Adams said. “The entire sheriff’s department, from the deputy sheriffs that patrol the street even to the jailers have a great deal of respect for his leadership.” >> Read more trending news Adams said he hopes the allegations against Mann are unfounded. “Being a police officer, I know first-hand that things can be misconstrued,” Adams said. “I hope there was a misinterpretation. I’m sorry it happened to him, but as it stands I trust his ability to lead the county forward as sheriff.” Mann, an attorney, was re-elected to office in 2016, two years after winning a special election to replace Thomas Brown, who resigned to run for Congress.  Mann had been Brown’s chief deputy and joined the DeKalb sheriff’s office in 2001. Prior to Brown, every sheriff elected to a full term in DeKalb since 1965 had faced criminal charges.
  • Bill Maher upsets Trump supporters with remark about Ivanka, the president
    Bill Maher upsets Trump supporters with remark about Ivanka, the president
    Bill Maher has angered supporters of President Donald Trump by making a remark suggesting the president has a sexual relationship with his daughter, Ivanka. Maher made the remark Friday on his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The comment came days after Stephen Colbert made a crude remark about a homosexual relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Maher was speaking to New York magazine's Gabriel Sherman on Friday when he told the joke that included a lewd hand gesture. People on social media were quick to express anger. The FCC is investigating complaints against Colbert because his comment was made on CBS, a public broadcasting station. Maher’s HBO show would not fall under those FCC regulations.   
  • Man accused of killing father of 5 with single punch outside Las Vegas club
    Man accused of killing father of 5 with single punch outside Las Vegas club
    Police arrested a man Sunday, one week after authorities said he threw a fatal punch at a father of five as they stood outside a Las Vegas nightclub. >> Read more trending news James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, was charged Sunday with open murder. The 27-year-old was arrested without incident, police said. Beach is accused of attacking Luis Campos, a 45-year-old tourist visiting from La Puente, California, outside of Vanguard Lounge in the early morning hours of April 30, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Campos was in Las Vegas for his brother’s bachelor party and was expected to serve as best man in the upcoming wedding, according to the newspaper. Police said Campos was waiting in line to get into the nightclub when two men approached him. After an argument, one of the men punched Campos and both strangers fled. Police released video of the two men briskly walking away from the club. Officers said Sunday that the second man seen in the surveillance video was interviewed and released without charges. “The taller guy walked right up to my brother’s face and said something like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Campos’ brother, Drake Garibay, told the Review-Journal. “And he just struck my brother once. The whole thing was like, three, four seconds long.” Campos fell to the ground, unconscious from the hit to his head, KTNV reported. He did not regain consciousness. Family members told KTNV that Campos, a truck driver, husband and father of five, suffered bleeding in his brain. Police said he died Thursday. “We got a big win today,” Garibay told the Review-Journal after Beach’s arrest. “It doesn’t bring my brother back, but it’s good to know they got him.” Police continue to investigate.
The Latest News Videos

