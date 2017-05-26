Listen Live
National
BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open
Close

BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open

BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open
Photo Credit: Johannes Simon/Getty Images
BMW emblem. (Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Luxury car maker BMW is recalling 45,000 of its pinnacle vehicle the 7-series because the doors can unexpectedly open.

The recall affects certain 2005-2008 745i, 745Li, 750i, 750Li, 760i, 760Li and B7 Alpina models equipped with comfort access and soft close automatic options. 

“The doors may appear to be closed and latched, but, in fact, may inadvertently open,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

BMW is working on a repair for the recall.

