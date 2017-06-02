Listen Live
National
36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack
36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack

36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack
Photo Credit: Philippine Police
Police in the Philippines released images of the heavily armed suspect.

36 bodies found in Manila casino after attack

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Philippine Police

MANILA, Philippines -  Thirty-six people are dead inside a Philippines casino after an attack by a lone gunman who fired shots and set fire to gambling tables early Friday, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

According to police in the Philippines, the victims at Resorts World Manila did not appear to have been shot but died of suffocation. Police said the attacker committed suicide in one of the hotel guest rooms by setting himself on fire, CNN reported.

“Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom,” Southern Police District Director Superintendent Tomas Apolinario told CNN.

Smoke from fires set by the suspect delayed a search of the building, CNN reported. All of the bodies were found in the resort's casino area, which was heavily carpeted and where all the windows were locked.

Despite recent militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack. 

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.

The Latest News Headlines

    Thirty-six people are dead inside a Philippines casino after an attack by a lone gunman who fired shots and set fire to gambling tables early Friday, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news According to police in the Philippines, the victims at Resorts World Manila did not appear to have been shot but died of suffocation. Police said the attacker committed suicide in one of the hotel guest rooms by setting himself on fire, CNN reported. “Most of the victims were women who were found dead inside the bathroom,” Southern Police District Director Superintendent Tomas Apolinario told CNN. Smoke from fires set by the suspect delayed a search of the building, CNN reported. All of the bodies were found in the resort's casino area, which was heavily carpeted and where all the windows were locked. Despite recent militant activity in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, police ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack.  Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.
  • Severe weather continues to spark fires on the First Coast
    Severe weather continues to spark fires on the First Coast
    For a third day, Northeast Florida has seen severe weather. Each day, that weather has brought new fires.﻿﻿ GALLERY: Severe weather hits for a third day in a row The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville responded Thursday to a marsh fire on the Nassau-Duval County line that grew to 25 acres. Crews determined the cause to be lightning, but as of Thursday night, the scene was 90% contained.  An outlet also shorted at EverBank Field’s South End Zone, burning the foam padding. The responding fire station says lightning may have been the reason for the short.  Lightning sparked small fires started in St. Johns and Flagler counties Wednesday, but Florida Forest Service Bunnell reports those as contained.  Tuesday, lightning started the Warner Road fire near the Clay-Putnam County line, and as of Wednesday it was 630 acres. FFS Jacksonville says that fire is now up to 760 acres, and 85% contained. Crews have been working to improve containment lines through the day.
  • Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    Hail pelts the First Coast in latest round of severe weather
    For the second day in a row, severe weather hits Northeast Florida. ﻿GALLERY:  Wednesday’s severe weather brings hail to the area While Tuesday’s storms brought intense wind that led to downed trees and other debris which damaged dozens of homes in Orange Park, Wednesday’s weather featured hail. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville says there was a report of hail as large as 2.75”, or baseball size, in Jacksonville Beach.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there were several reports of 1-2” hail in Eastern Duval and Northern St. Johns County as well. There was also localized flooding, especially along the coast. Buresh says portions of Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley saw four inches of rain in under two hours. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville clocked a 66 mph wind gust during the storm near Jacksonville International Airport. Buresh further received photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud and potential water spout over the Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach. ﻿PODCAST:  Daily weather discussions with Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh
  • EPA, Hillary Clinton, world leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal
    EPA, Hillary Clinton, world leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal
    After speculation, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. Trump made the announcement at the White House Rose Garden. >> Read more trending news The decision made waves across the country and among world leaders, prompting reactions on social media. 
  • Political fallout from Trump climate change decision
    Political fallout from Trump climate change decision
    Critics of President Donald Trump seized on his decision Thursday to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord, labeling it a short-sighted move in terms of the environment, with some predicting it would end up giving Democrats the chance to win back Congress in 2018 and the White House in 2020. But how much does the President’s decision really change the political dynamic? If his base strongly supports him, is it really an overall negative? Let’s take a look. 1. Democrats get energized about Trump. Again. Since America got up the morning after the November elections, Democrats have felt much more energized politically, and climate change is certainly something that has long been an issue that has trended more to that side of the political aisle. “A historic mistake,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) of Mr. Trump’s decision on the Paris agreement. “Trump’s withdrawal from Paris Accord is a monumentally stupid act,” said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA). Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer sent out a fake newspaper that evoked a famous New York Daily News headline – “Trump to World: Drop Dead” – as Democrats revved up their social media attacks on the GOP: Ask your Republican friends:'Are you with Exxon or are you with Syria on this climate deal?' — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 1, 2017 2. No panic among Republicans over Trump move. Yes, there were a few Republicans – mainly from Florida and other coastal regions, who voiced concern about the Trump move, but for the most part, GOP lawmakers in Congress stuck with the President. “President Trump did the right thing by withdrawing us from Paris treaty,” tweeted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) labeled the Paris deal a “perfect example of Obama-era overreach.” “I appreciate the president’s desire to renegotiate an agreement that is more in line with what is achievable,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). For the GOP, this is less about climate, and more about excessive regulations and a government doing too much. I'm not a climate change denier & agree we must do something, but this 'deal' was a sham and nothing more than a publicity stunt. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) June 2, 2017 3. But the polls say there’s strong support for Paris. Yes, the polls do show that. But I can also show you an election not long ago where the party that is the strong supporter of that Paris agreement didn’t exactly win the House, Senate or White House. I went back a few years to look at some polling, and this 2014 poll from Gallup bears out what I see in the Congress: “Politics remain a powerful predictor of Americans’ worries about global warming, with more than half of Democrats saying they worry about it a great deal, compared with 29% of independents and 16% of Republicans.” Remember, President Obama could have brought the Paris deal before the Senate for a vote. But it would have been soundly defeated, and the same would happen today. Fox News Poll: How much voters are extremely concerned about issues facing U.S. today. #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/ScMat6zfzU — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2017 4. Let’s explain why this might help Democrats. As mentioned above, climate change is one more issue that motivates opponents of President Trump, as Democrats hope to win back Congress in 2018 and win back the White House in 2020. Democrats think differences over climate will do best for them in suburban areas, where feelings on global warming trend a little more toward Team Blue than Team Red. “Trump has just elevated “the environment” as a political issue in 2018 and 2020,” said political analyst Stu Rothenberg. “And that definitely is not to his or the GOP’s advantage.” To fight Trump and save our planet, we must elect fierce and driven climate warriors to Congress in 2018. — Stephen R. Jaffe (@Jaffe4Congress) June 1, 2017 5. Let’s explain why this might help Republicans. There aren’t many issues that would be more enticing to GOP candidates than to peg Democrats as a bunch of wild-eyed, liberal tree-huggers, who want to take your SUV away and tax you to death to pay for solar and wind energy. 20 years ago, the target was the same, but the GOP simply used the label, “radical environmentalists.” I wouldn’t go so far as to say this is a net positive for Trump – but to many in his base, this is a home run. Trump used his speech to make a play for voters, mentioning Pittsburgh, Youngstown, Ohio and Detroit. He won in November in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, capitalizing on a message that resonated with working class white voters in the Rust Belt – a formula he has used on trade as well. This is the kind of issue/message that won Trump so many Obama voters. It pits traditional Dem. industrial base against progressive left — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 1, 2017 Stay tuned.
