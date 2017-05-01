Listen Live
National
Body, likely missing Arkansas boy, found after 3 relatives discovered dead
Body, likely missing Arkansas boy, found after 3 relatives discovered dead

Body, likely missing Arkansas boy, found after 3 relatives discovered dead
Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Reilly Scarborough (photo courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Body, likely missing Arkansas boy, found after 3 relatives discovered dead

By: Frank Luna, Rare.us
Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

MENA, Ark. -  A nightmarish family story appears to have come to a conclusion Saturday as a body, likely of a missing Arkansas boy, was found after three of his relatives, including his mother and sister, were found dead.

The body is believed to Reilly Scarborough, 9. His sister, Acelynn Wester, 2, was found dead in a "heavily wooded area" near Cove, Arkansas, on Friday. Their mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead in a nearby creek days earlier, according to the New York Daily News.

A third relative, 66-year-old Steven Paynethe, the kids' great-uncle, also was found dead. The cause of death has not been revealed for any of three, the Daily News reported.

A man who is already in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges reportedly helped police find the body, and now Brian Bliss Travis could face capital murder charges, the sheriff's office said, according to the Daily News.

