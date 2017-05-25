Body-slamming a reporter just made Greg Gianforte a whole lot of money

Montana Republican Greg Gianforte’s congressional campaign has raised $100,000 and counting in the hours since he allegedly “body-slammed” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

That’s according to NBC News’ Peter Alexander, who cites a source close to the campaign operation.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a campaign event for Gianforte, who is running in a Montana special election to replace the House seat vacated by now-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Montana’s only House seat has been held by Republicans since 1996.

Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs tried to get Gianforte to answer a question about the GOP health care bill when the candidate allegedly exploded on him. As Jacobs intended to record Gianforte’s answer to his health care questions, he recorded the entire incident.

The alleged assault and battery was witnessed by reporters for Fox News and others. Jacobs called police and filed a report.

While Gallatin County police allowed Gianforte to leave the scene (which he quickly did, not even telling the audience gathered what had happened), they later issued him a misdemeanor assault citation.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin is a donor to Gianforte’s campaign. Publicly available Federal Election Commission records show he made a $250 donation in March.