Boy, 8, attacked by dogs after hopping fence for ball

An 8-year-old boy was bitten, taken to the ground and dragged across a yard by a pack of dogs after hopping a fence to retrieve a ball that went into the neighbor’s yard.



Lindsay Long heard what was going on, and ran over to save her son by attempting to put her body between him and the three pit bulls, according to KSTU.



Eventually she was able to throw her son over the fence.



The boy suffered some abrasions, puncture wounds and tissue damage.



>> Read more trending news

Long has told her son not to go in the neighbor’s yard, even if he has permission.



Richard Palamara, the dog owner’s uncle who lives at the house, said no one has jumped the fence before and no one asked permission to this time. The dogs have been friendly around children in the past, he said.



"They're good dogs, man. I'm kind of surprised that's what happened," Palamara told KSTU. "I do feel for the kid 100 percent. I don't feel like anybody should deserve what he went through. It must have been traumatic for him."



The dogs are currently quarantined at Davis County Animal Control and will be deemed dangerous, according to KSTU.



The dog owners will be required to build a six-sided kennel to keep them in when they are outside. The dogs must be muzzled when they are not in the kennel or the house. They can only be walked by an adult physically capable of handling them.



Long does not think that is enough.



"(My son) went through so much trauma, and the fact that these animals are allowed to just stay there and are basically off the hook for attacking my son," Long said.