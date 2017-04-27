Boy, 1, found wandering after mother ODs in car, police say

A 1-year-old boy was found wandering in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, after his mother overdosed in a car, WPXI learned.

Police said the boy’s mother, Marissa Bailey, overdosed on Harrison Street. The boy was then able to get out of the car and wander around.

>> Read more trending news

Video surfaced on social media of police and paramedics responding to the scene where Bailey was found slumped over.

“If this isn’t a lesson to her, well then she’s in for a ruder awakening. She might not be so lucky next time, and my grandson might not be so lucky either,” Terri Letner, the boy’s paternal grandmother, said. “It just broke my heart, and I haven’t been able to keep myself together since.”

Bailey is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Police said she admitted to being on heroin and crack, and she hadn't slept in three days.

WPXI learned that drug charges were filed in June 2014 against Bailey by Glassport police. She pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months’ probation.