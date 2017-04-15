Boy killed at revolving restaurant identified

The 5-year-old boy fatally injured when he was pinned against the rotating floor at Atlanta’s Sun Dial restaurant was identified Saturday as Charlie Holt, the Fulton County medical examiner said.

Charlie was visiting with his parents from Charlotte, North Carolina, when he became caught between a wall and a table as the dining area rotated shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Atlanta police said. The family had been at a window seat, but the boy wandered away from the table, Officer S.R. Brown said. The rotating floor shut off automatically when the boy was stuck.

“The Westin’s security staff and employees were able to dislodge the child,” Brown said. “However, the child sustained critical injuries and later died at the hospital.”

Charlie was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries Friday afternoon. The restaurant is expected to remain closed until further notice, a spokesperson said.

On Saturday afternoon, the boy’s family released an emailed statement.

“The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy,” the statement read. “No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”