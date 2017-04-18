Listen Live
National
Brain aneurysm disguised as migraine suddenly kills mother of four 
Close

Brain aneurysm disguised as migraine suddenly kills mother of four 

Brain aneurysm disguised as migraine suddenly kills mother of four 
Photo Credit: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images
An image of a brain aneurysm is shown here. A North Carolina mother of four died suddenly in early April after experiencing a brain aneurysm disguised as a headache. 

Brain aneurysm disguised as migraine suddenly kills mother of four 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

A North Carolina family is still in mourning, grieving the loss of its wife and mother, who died suddenly after suffering a brain aneurysm disguised as a migraine.

>> Read more trending news

Lee Broadway, 41, died just before her 42nd birthday on April 3 at a Charlotte hospital, leaving behind four children and a husband.

Eric Broadway said his wife had a history of migraines, but he said this one was different and that she was in tremendous pain. 

Eric Broadway/via GoFundMe
Lee Broadway, on the far right, is pictured here with her family, including her husband, Eric Broadway, far left, and her four children.
Close

Broadway family

Photo Credit: Eric Broadway/via GoFundMe
Lee Broadway, on the far right, is pictured here with her family, including her husband, Eric Broadway, far left, and her four children.

He rushed her to the hospital and said doctors thought they had successfully operated on her, according to People.com, but she died two days later. 

"We're still in shock," Broadway told People

"Especially for the kids. They're all grieving in their own ways."

The family has a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the costs associated with Lee Broadway's medical treatment and care.   

 

 

 

