Bringing Tiny Home: After 73 years, WWII hero buried with honors
Close

Richard Gordon “Tiny” Sowell (family photo)

By: Eliot Kleinberg, Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH -  A Japanese mortar shell blew Tiny Sowell to pieces. Amid withering enemy fire, the shattered body of the 5-foot-6, 125-pound pride of Palm Beach High had to be left in a foxhole on the west slope of Saipan’s Hill 721. He was just 21 years old.

The decades have taken Tiny’s pals and his family. But a nation does not forget. After seven decades, West Palm Beach is about to welcome Tiny home.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Mueller probe: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates surrender to authorities
    Mueller probe: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates surrender to authorities
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in connection to a months-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Manafort and his attorney showed up at the FBI’s Washington field office around 8:15 a.m., The New York Times reported. Gates also turned himself in, The Associated Press reported.
  • LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    LIVE UPDATES: Latest developments in Mueller investigation
    Just over five months after former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the first concrete legal actions on that investigation began to play out in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, with a focus on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and of his top associates. Here is the latest on today’s developments: 8:45 am – Both Manafort and one of his former associates, Rick Gates, have reportedly now arrived at the federal courthouse, which is located just a few blocks down the hill from the U.S. Capitol. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017 8:00 am – The day began with television cameras and reporters staking out various places in the Washington, D.C. area, as former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was driven to the federal courthouse in the nation’s capital. PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves his home before surrendering to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/mNxpA4NMmc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2017 JUST IN: CBS News captures Paul Manafort leaving his Alexandria, VA apartment, shielding his face from cameras. pic.twitter.com/c22aOmhOmC — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 30, 2017 7:37 am – With news reports indicating that something was going to happen today about the Mueller investigation, President Trump was again tweeting about a possible investigation into Hillary Clinton and Democrats, concerning efforts to gather opposition research on him during the 2016 campaign. Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017
  • Police search for smash and grab suspect in Jacksonville Beach
    Police search for smash and grab suspect in Jacksonville Beach
    Police in Jacksonville Beach are looking for a smash and grab burglary suspect who took off with $1,500 from D&LP Sub Shop. The business owner says he’s concerned about the money, but even more upset because the burglar seems to know the shop well.  The suspect was in and out of the business in less than a minute on Saturday night, leaving the owner to suspect it was a regular customer. 
  • Kids Free November heads to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
    Kids Free November heads to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
    November is going to be a great month if you have kids in Jacksonville.  Starting on the first of the month until the end of November, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be joining other local businesses as they celebrate Kids Free November.  For each paying adult, five children under the age of 12 will get in for FREE.  The promotion cannot be used in combination with other discounts and does not apply to value tickets, birthday parties, or school/group trips.  You must buy your adult ticket at the zoo, you cannot order it online or get it from another location.  Kids Free November is sponsored by Deutsche Bank, click here for a list of participating locations and offers.  Happening on November 4th, the zoo will be teaming up with Nemours Children’s Specialty Care to host the Teddy Bear Affair. Nemours specialist will be out at the zoo to perform ‘check-ups’ to kid’s stuffed animals.  “It makes healthcare more approachable, less scary for kids who might be facing some hospital time,” says JJ Vitale, Public Relations and Social Media. The event will be free since it takes place during Kids Free November. It will be in the Range of the Jaguar and the zoo’s mascot Salsa will be on scene getting a check-up as well. 
  • Florida Gators let McElwain go after blowout loss at Georgia
    Florida Gators let McElwain go after blowout loss at Georgia
    FACEBOOK: Follow Action Sports Jax STORY:  McElwain says he was wrong to cite threats The Florida Gators have parted ways with football coach Jim McElwain after a bizarre week in which he told the media he was getting death threats -- and then lost to rival Georgia by 35 points. McElwain, 55, was in his third season as Florida coach and won back-to-back SEC East titles before this season. The Gators are 3-4 in 2017, including three straight losses. Two of the losses came by three points or less.  McElwain was trusted to fix the offense three years ago when he came to Gainesville from Colorado State. Before that, McElwain was a highly-regarded offensive coordinator at Alabama. Despite this, Florida has struggled to move the ball on offense in 2017 and has been unable to develop a quarterback to lead the program. We have learned that it is done. Jim McElwain is out at Florida.— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 29, 2017 McElwain did have some bad luck with suspensions and injuries this season. Action Sports Jax has learned that McElwain’s relationship with the administration was strained over the last year.   That was more clear this week when McElwain told the media his family had received death threats and then chose to not elaborate to school officials or the media .  The Gators, who are expected to formally address McElwain's firing on Monday, play at SEC rival Missouri on Saturday at noon.  Jim McElwain fired at Florida. 1st reported by @FootballScoop. Amount of buyout still TBA. DC Randy Shannon expected to be interim coach— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 29, 2017  
The Latest News Videos

