Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip

A church trip to Florida ends in tragedy last weekend for a family from Dallas, Texas.

A brother and sister died after they were found unresponsive, floating in a Florida hotel pool on Sunday.

The children — identified as Sebastano Greco, 12, and his sister Kesha Greco, 17 — were found just after 3 p.m. in Tampa’s Clarion Inn pool and had to be pulled from the water, the CW33 reported.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters tried to revive the siblings by performing CPR, but the boy died at the scene while the girl passed away later at Tampa Regional hospital, according to WFLA.

The Texas family was visiting Florida with a large church group at the time of the accident.

Florida authorities don’t suspect foul play, but are investigating the drownings.

