Buckled roadway closes interstate near Atlanta

All lanes on a stretch of Interstate 20 West in DeKalb County, Georgia, were closed Monday after the highway buckled, police said.

The lanes between Candler and Gresham roads were closed about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Two to three lanes should be open by 5 p.m. Monday, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said, but the damage isn’t expected to be repaired until noon Tuesday.

GDOT plans to have some lanes of I-20W open by 5 p.m. All lanes could be open by noon tomorrow. LIVE report at 4 https://t.co/kaAbgkT4o7 pic.twitter.com/2Bn1nw00X9 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 17, 2017

GDOT and police are working to determine the cause of the roadway failure.

“Work was being performed in the area on behalf of Atlanta Gas Light,” said Melissa Clontz, a spokeswoman for the utility company.

Initially, the fire department thought the road failure was related to an underground gas leak. DeKalb police spokesman Maj. Stephen Fore said about 1:45 p.m. that there was no evidence of a leak.

Witness Greg Phillips saw a motorcyclist, who he said was going about 55 mph, crash when it happened.

“(The motorcycle) just fell in,” Phillips said. “It was like a dip.”

No cars hit the man who fell from his bike. The bike landed about 50 yards away.

“That’s a heck of a place in the road for this to happen,” Phillips said. “More work for the DOT.”

Phillips said more than 10 people rushed to help the man who fell from the motorcycle. Some of the people said they worked at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The biker had multiple fractures and his leg was likely broken, paramedic Dennis Pierre Charles said.

As he tried to help, Charles said he watched the bump in the road grow.

“The roadway just started getting higher and higher,” Charles said. “I’m not sure if something shifted underneath.”