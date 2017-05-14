Camel at Confederate landmark center of lawsuit

A Florida woman filed a lawsuit against the United Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc., because of a 2015 incident involving an alleged camel attack at the last home of Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

In the lawsuit, Sylvia June Abbott said the camel, Sir Camelot, injured her mentally and physically when it stampeded and bit her when she and her husband were walking to a cemetery behind Beauvoir House. She said she suffered a fractured wrist and vertebrae from the incident.

>> Read more trending news

“June was basically just walking across the grounds, and this camel charged at her, stampeded her and ended up biting her,” her attorney Charles Thomas told the Sun Herald. “It’s kind of ridiculous to think there are aggressive animals walking around on the property where this sort of thing can happen.”

Beauvoir’s executive director, Tom Payne, has not commented on the lawsuit, according to the Sun Herald.

Abbott claimed Beauvoir knew or should have known Sir Camelot behaved dangerously. Attraction officials decided in December 2015 that the camel and other animals including goats were aggressive needed to go. However, the animals were back by 2016.

Abbott is seeking damages and compensation for her medical expenses and the mental toll the alleged camel attack took on her.

However, Beauvoir employees think the most dangerous thing about Sir Camelot is his love of caffeine. The camel is known for even swiping a coffee or Dr Pepper.

