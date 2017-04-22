Campbell's soup recalled due to labeling

Campbell Soup Co. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of chicken soup due to mislabeling.

“Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” 18.6 oz. cans with a best buy date of Feb. 13, 2019, have been recalled. The cans have EST. 4R written on the bottom of them.

The cans were filled with the wrong soup; Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth, which contains milk. The soup was put in the chicken with whole grain pasta labeled cans, which does not have milk on the product label.

There are no reports of illnesses. Consumers who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.