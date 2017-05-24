Months after his daughter’s premature birth, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Smith, were able to bring baby Dakota home.

E News reported that Smith shared on Instagram a photo of the family leaving Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Tuesday.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST,” Smith captioned the photo on Instagram.

Dakota was born five months premature Jan. 2, weighing 1 pound, making her a micro preemie.

Now 7 pounds 5 ounces, Dakota joins big sisters Demi, 8, and Peyton, 7.

In February, Smith was able to hold his daughter for the first time and shared the milestone on social media.

On Wednesday, Smith shared a photo of Dakota getting skin-to-skin contact with her dad as a big sister looked on.

#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW) A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Smith’s team, the Cavaliers, are leading the NBA conference finals 3-1 against the Boston Celtics.