Months after his daughter’s premature birth, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Smith, were able to bring baby Dakota home.
E News reported that Smith shared on Instagram a photo of the family leaving Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Tuesday.
“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST,” Smith captioned the photo on Instagram.
Dakota was born five months premature Jan. 2, weighing 1 pound, making her a micro preemie.
Related: Cavs' J.R. Smith holds premature baby girl for first time in heartwarming photo
Now 7 pounds 5 ounces, Dakota joins big sisters Demi, 8, and Peyton, 7.
In February, Smith was able to hold his daughter for the first time and shared the milestone on social media.
On Wednesday, Smith shared a photo of Dakota getting skin-to-skin contact with her dad as a big sister looked on.
Smith’s team, the Cavaliers, are leading the NBA conference finals 3-1 against the Boston Celtics.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself