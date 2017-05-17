Listen Live
Chelsea Manning released from prison
Close

Chelsea Manning released from prison

Who is Chelsea Manning?

Chelsea Manning released from prison

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army.

Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News.

>> Read more trending news

She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status.

Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 7 things to know now: Comey memo; expanding laptop ban; Sean Spicer replacement
    7 things to know now: Comey memo; expanding laptop ban; Sean Spicer replacement
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Trump and Comey’s memo: President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a story from The New York Times. According to the report, Comey created a memo that outlined the president’s appeal shortly after a dinner meeting on Feb. 14. The White House denied that the president asked Comey to drop the investigation. Following the firing of Comey last week and the revelation of the memo on Tuesday, members of Congress along with TV pundits are leveling charges of obstruction of justice at Trump. 2. Chaffetz's letter: Rep. Jason Chaffetz, (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has sent a letter to the FBI demanding that the agency turn over any communications between President Trump and former director Comey. Chaffetz sent the letter hours after the story broke about a memo Comey wrote which said the president asked him to end the investigation against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. 3. Manning release: Pvt. Chelsea Manning is set to be released from a military prison on Wednesday. Manning, who is transgender and was Bradley Manning before transitioning into a woman, served seven years of a 35-year sentence for passing classified government documents to WikiLeaks. 4. Two die in storms: Two people were killed and dozens injured as storms moved across the upper Midwest Tuesday. A mobile home park near Chetek, Wisconsin was struck, as was a subdivision in Oklahoma 5. Expanding laptop ban: U.S. and European officials are said to be considering plans to broaden a U.S. ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from Europe. There is a current ban on such devices on U.S.-bound flights from 10 cities in the Middle East. And one moreFox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is said to be in conversations with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. Guilfoyle told the Mercury News on Monday she had been approached about taking the job. 'I'm a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country,' Guilfoyle said. 'I think it'd be a fascinating job. It's a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.' She is a co-host of the Fox News show “The Five.” In case you missed it  
  • Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
    Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
      An Ohio woman has given up her newborn after telling police in suburban Dayton that she found the baby in a shopping cart at a Walmart store. >> Read more trending news Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to the store Monday afternoon and when they arrived, they quickly realized the 20-year-old woman had, in fact, given birth to the baby the day before and didn’t want the infant.  Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached to the placenta, which was inside a plastic bag. When the woman told officers she didn’t want the child, police took custody of the baby and transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, Lang said.  >> Related: ‘Did you hear the?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery The baby was doing well, according to Lang, and the mother was in good health, too. Authorities said no charges are expected in the case because Ohio has something called a Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to hand over babies up to 30 days old to hospital workers, fire and emergency personnel and police officers.  
  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting February 14. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” The Times said.   The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. During the meeting in Feburary, Comey and Trump were initially in the Oval Office with other senior national security officials for a terrorism threat briefing. After that meeting, the Times reported that Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Comey. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also asked to leave the room.  The Times reported that, according a Comey associate, Trump then spoke to Comey and said Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. The conversation about Flynn then followed. The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed The New York Times’ report, said that Comey would not discuss an details of the Flynn investigation with Trump, according to the memo. The Washington Post also confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter. Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department. The White House has issued a statement: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
  • What is obstruction of justice?
    What is obstruction of justice?
    The White House on Tuesday denied a report from the New York Times that said former FBI Director James Comey was told by President Donald Trump to end an investigation into the activities of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The story, if true, raises questions about whether Trump intended to interfere with an investigation, and if that qualifies as obstruction of justice. Here’s a look at obstruction of justice and what it means for a sitting president. What is Trump accused of doing? Comey wrote that Trump asked him to end an investigation into Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office. Comey, who was known to keep a paper trail of sensitive meetings, chronicled the president's request in a memo he produced soon after the conversation, according to a Comey associate who reviewed the document and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. Flynn had just been forced to resign after lying about the nature of his contacts with the Russian ambassador. The White House disputed the account of the Comey memo. What is obstruction of justice? An obstruction of justice charge could be brought against anyone who attempts to influence or obstruct official investigations. It is a federal offense. The statutes – and there are several – that cover obstruction of justice allow for prosecution of a person who “obstructs, influences or impedes any official proceeding.” If Comey’s memo is proven to be accurate, is what the president did obstruction of justice? It could be. But proving that someone was trying to interfere with an investigation by suggesting it be ended is tough to prove. According to an Associated Press story, Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said Trump would have some lines of defense. 'The president can claim he was raising an issue of concern for a longtime associate,' Turley said. 'That doesn't mean that the question was not wildly improper, and frankly, would border on the moronic.' How would the attempt to influence the investigation be proven? Comey's memo could be evidence of obstruction, along with Comey’s testimony if there were a trial.If there is a recording of the meeting, as the president hinted at in a tweet last week, that could help prosecutors decide the president’s intent if he made comments to Comey about ending the Flynn investigation. 'What you have is contemporaneous documentation of Comey's recollection of what the president said,' Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel under President Barack Obama, told the AP. 'That's obviously a very powerful piece of evidence.' Former prosecutor Jonathan Lopez pointed out that without recordings, the memo is a case of 'he said, she said.” Does it matter that a request to end an investigation comes from the president? Julie O’Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches law at Georgetown University, told The New York Times that President Trump is “building a beautiful case against himself.” She said because of the relationship between a president and an FBI director, a request to end an investigation could rise to the level of obstruction. If a charge of obstruction were proven to be true, can the president be indicted? Legal opinions on two separate occasions from the Justice Department concluded that criminally prosecuting a sitting president would undermine his or her ability to perform the duties of the executive branch. So the short answer is no. One of the opinions – written in 2000 when charges of obstruction of justice were being leveled at former president Bill Clinton – read: 'Our view remains that a sitting President is constitutionally immune from indictment and criminal prosecution.' The other opinion was from 1973 and was written when charges of obstruction of justice were made against President Richard Nixon. What about impeachment? Can a president be impeached for obstruction of justice? Yes. Both presidents who have faced impeachment – Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton – were accused of obstruction of justice. But remember, impeachment is a political process, and right now, both the House of Representatives – the body that would bring impeachment charges – and the Senate – the body that would conduct the “trial” for impeachment – have Republican majorities. The Constitution says that a president can be removed from office if he has committed “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The standard of what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors is vague, and can be defined by the Congress in an impeachment proceeding.The Associated Press contributed to this story
