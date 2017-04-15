Child dies in Texas after being left in car for hours

BURLESON, Texas - A 1-year-old boy died in Texas Friday after being left in his car seat for hours, according to police.
The boy's mother found the child in the car, according to WFAA. Her screaming alerted neighbors, and first responders were called. Neighbors tried to revive the child until authorities arrived, but the child never regained consciousness, according to WFAA. A police spokeswoman told WFAA that the child may have been in the car unattended for up to five hours.
Kingston Jackson would have celebrated his second birthday next month.
According to authorities, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains active.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself