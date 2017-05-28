An Amber Alert in Tennessee for four children and their mother is over after authorities located the family, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The family was kidnapped at gunpoint in Lexington early Sunday morning.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect identified as Octavious Crout, 28.
Investigators say Crout abducted Amanda Manley Crout, 31, and her children, 2-year-old Amaylay Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.
Suspect Octavious Crout, the father of two of the missing children, is wanted on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.
