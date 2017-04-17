Clothier Rue21 shuttering 400 stores nationwide

Teen clothier Rue21 is closing 400 stores -- nearly half of its brick-and-mortar operations -- nationally as it focuses on internet sales.

The company had operated 700 stores in 48 states across the country, according to its website.

“It’s true -- we are closing some stores,” the company said in a post on Facebook. “It was a difficult but necessary decision.”

The company did not say how soon it would be closing its stores which are in malls, strip centers and outlets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.