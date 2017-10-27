Listen Live
National
Close

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Files First Charges

Reports: First charges filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. -  A federal grand jury approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to multiple sources, including CNN and Reuters.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
Robert Mueller (Getty File Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Close

Robert Mueller

Photo Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
Robert Mueller (Getty File Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Latest News Headlines

    'No lights, no candy:' St. Johns County Sheriff's Office releases safety tips ahead of Halloween
    As you put the finishing touches on your child's Halloween costume, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it's crucial you and your kids know which houses to avoid when trick-or-treating.  They recommend researching neighborhoods and addresses near you, so you're aware of any sexual offenders or predators, via their website: www.sjso.org, by clicking the icon labeled OffenderWatch.  Commander Chuck Mulligan says there's also a county ordinance in place to keep you children safe on Halloween.  'Several years ago, St. Johns County enacted a county ordinance, which enables law enforcement to file charges against offenders or predators, if they do several things to entice children onto their property during Halloween,' explains Mulligan.  As part of that ordinance, offenders are not allowed to have any decorations in their yard or home, they can't hand out candy, and they have to have their residential lighting off after 5:00 pm.  Offenders are also supposed to have a sign displayed on their front door or porch, letting people know NOT to trick-or-treat there.  Mulligan tells WOKV they also have have teams of deputies going out and checking that these rules are being followed throughout the county.  If offenders don't have the signs posted, we're told they will likely be charged.
    Lawsuit: Sheriff 'tolerated’ sex ring in which twin girls were abused by parents, deputy
    Twin girls who say they were victims in a Florida sex ring involving their mother, stepfather and at least one Escambia County sheriff’s deputy have filed federal lawsuits against the sheriff and his agency, claiming he allowed the behavior to take place. The unidentified victims, now adults, filed separate claims on Oct. 18, according to the Pensacola News Journal. One woman’s filing names the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff David Morgan, former Deputy Walter Michael Thomas Jr. and Deputy Mark Smith as defendants.   The other sister’s lawsuit names the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan and Smith. The News Journal reported that Thomas, Smith and the girls’ parents, Leah and Douglas Manning, were accused of conducting a sex ring in which the girls were sexually assaulted for a period of time in 2014, when they were minors. The plaintiffs allege that Morgan, as sheriff, should have reasonably known about the illegal activities in which his deputies were involved. “Defendant Morgan tolerated the sexual activities of his deputy sheriffs, staff and/or employees, including those of defendant Smith and Walter “Mike” Thomas, because of his friendship and personal relationship with (Leah Manning),” the lawsuit states, according to the newspaper.  Leah Manning worked as a nurse for the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the alleged abuse. The lawsuits also state that Smith and other Escambia County deputies drove to the Manning home in uniform, and in their patrol cars, to engage in sex. Sometimes, they remained in uniform while assaulting the victims, the documents say.  Amber Southard, a spokeswoman for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency does not comment on pending litigation, the News Journal reported.  Smith was acquitted of the charges against him, but Thomas was convicted in August 2016 and sentenced last October to 30 years in prison.  Thomas’ charges stemmed from group sex with the Mannings and one of the girls, who was 17 at the time, the News Journal reported. Leah and Doug Manning testified against Thomas at his trial. The former deputy, who maintained his innocence throughout his arrest and trial, will be a registered sex offender for 15 years following his release, the newspaper said.  >> Read more trending news The Mannings told authorities that they had an open marriage in which they engaged in sex with multiple teenage girls, including Leah Manning’s daughters. Leah Manning testified at Thomas’ trial that she had a relationship with Thomas that made her husband jealous, and that her husband had formed a relationship with one of the girls that made her jealous. The solution, she said, was for all four to have sex together, the News Journal reported.  Like Thomas, Doug Manning was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but he will be a registered sex offender for life.  Despite one of her daughters pleading for leniency from the judge, Leah Manning received a 25-year prison sentence. She, too, will be a registered sex offender for the rest of her life. Southard said that Smith, who remains a deputy, is currently in arbitration with the Sheriff’s Office regarding his firing as a result of the charges filed against him.  
    Daughter of NYPD cop killed on 9/11 joins force, makes 3 arrests in 1st week
    Brittany Roy is wasting no time honoring her father’s legacy as a New York police officer.  Roy, 23, graduated Monday night from the police academy, following in her father’s footsteps. Sgt. Timothy Roy Sr., 36, was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In her first week on the job, Brittany Roy made three arrests. The latest, on Thursday, was a gun bust, the New York Daily News reported. Roy and her training officer, Sgt. Justin Dambiskas, were patrolling in the 113th Precinct when they took a call about a man threatening a woman with a gun in a park in South Jamaica, the Daily News said. After responding and getting a description of the man from the alleged victim, they found the man near a Queens high school. The man they arrested was carrying a handgun with a 30-round clip, according to the newspaper. >> Read more trending news Roy was just 7 years old when her father died. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which chronicles the deaths of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, Tim Roy was driving to traffic court when he witnessed the first plane crash into the World Trade Center. He called his wife, Stacey, to let her know he would not be home that evening, as he anticipated a long rescue operation ahead. The Daily News reported that he was last seen near the South Tower before it collapsed.  His remains were found the following March. A Newsday profile of Tim Roy 10 years after his death said he was the youngest of eight children, and three of his brothers followed their father into the New York Fire Department. Roy and another brother were police officers. “Since I was very young, I grew up seeing heroes,” Brittany Roy told reporters when she was sworn in as a recruit in April. “It’s just always been a dream to be one of them, and especially (after) what my father has done for the nation, the country. It was a true aspiration to be able to try and follow in his footsteps.” Roy was one of 434 new police officers to graduate from the police academy Monday at Madison Square Garden.
    White House, FEMA deny any role in Whitefish Energy power contract in Puerto Rico
    The White House and federal emergency officials in Washington said on Friday that the Trump Administration had nothing to do with the approval of a contract to help restore power in Puerto Rico, an effort which was awarded to a small company from Montana, which reportedly had only two full-time employees on the day that Hurricane Maria leveled the Caribbean island. “The federal government as I said has nothing to do with this contract or the process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This was something solely determined by the Puerto Rican government.” At Friday’s White House briefing, Sanders said President Donald Trump had asked Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about the matter at an earlier meeting, and was told that Zinke – who is from the same town as Whitefish Power – was not involved in the deal. “He reiterated once again that we have no role, the federal government, and specifically he had no role in that contract,” Sanders added. Sanders on the Whitefish Puerto Rico controversy: 'The federal government has nothing to do with this contract' https://t.co/7OqF1jKsQ5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 27, 2017 Administration officials repeatedly pointed the finger at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, saying the $300 million, no bid contract was the responsibility of the island, not the feds. Along with the White House and the Interior Department, officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency also on Friday said they were not involved in the deal, putting out a lengthy written statement to deny any role. “FEMA was not involved in the selection,” the agency statement declared, going a step further to address reports that the contract actually said that FEMA had signed off on the plan. “Any language in any contract between PREPA and Whitefish that states FEMA approved that contract is inaccurate.” Also stirring questions was language from the contract with Whitefish Energy, which specifically states that FEMA, the Comptroller General, and the government of Puerto Rico have no right “to audit or review the cost and profit elements of the labor rates” used in the power restoration agreement. “We need answers on the Whitefish Energy contract and any others like it,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), who sent a letter Friday to the House Oversight Committee asking for an investigation. “Doesn’t pass the smell test,” added Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO). The White House said it would wait for further details about the agreement, as the Governor of Puerto Rico has already ordered a review of how the contract was awarded to Whitefish Power. He solicitado a la Oficina del Inspector General de EU que realice auditoría del proceso de contratación de Whitefish Energy por @AEEONLINE pic.twitter.com/fD7dTZMFZv — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 25, 2017 “Once again, this was a state and local decision made by the Puerto Rican authorities, and not the federal government – but we will look into the audit once it is public,” Sanders said at the White House.
    Study: Marijuana addiction in adults related to anxiety disorder
    New research from Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, suggests anxiety may be a major risk factor of problematic marijuana use in early adulthood. >> Read more trending news The research, published last month in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, involved 1,229 participants enrolled in the Great Smoky Mountains Study, a 20-year cohort study that followed participants between 1993 and 2015. The Great Smoky Mountain Study is part of a collaborative effort between Duke University and the North Carolina State Division of Developmental Disabilities, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. One of its primary goals is to estimate the number of youth with emotional and behavioral disorders and the persistence of those disorders over time, according to the study website. >> Related: Why more US teens are suffering from severe anxiety than ever before — and how parents can help To study risk factors for problematic cannabis use, researchers examined the Great Smoky Mountains participants annually from ages 9 and 16 years and then again at ages 19, 21, 26 and 30 years and logged patterns of problematic cannabis use. Problematic cannabis use refers to the daily consumption of marijuana or a habit that meets diagnostic guidelines for addiction, meaning cannabis use disorder. The researchers split the participants’ cannabis use into the patterns described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 5. Patterns of problematic use, according to the DSM-5: Non-problematic use in adolescence (19-21) and early adulthood (26-30) Limited problematic use in late adolescence only and persistent problematic use in late adolescence and early adulthood Delayed problematic use in early adulthood only Using pairwise associations to identify risk profiles associated with patterns of problematic cannabis use in early adulthood, the researchers also examined multiple risk factors, such as psychiatric disorders; other substance use; education’ challenging social factors, such as low socioeconomic status and family issues; and additional demographics. What the researchers found More than three quarters, 76.3 percent, of the participants in the study did not develop problematic use of cannabis during their late adolescence or early adulthood. >> Related: Doctors address illness linked to chronic marijuana use But one quarter of the participants did develop problematic use of cannabis, and researchers found they had distinctive risk profiles.  This group was divided into the three pattern categories: persistent problematic cannabis use, limited problematic cannabis use and delayed problematic cannabis use. Persistent problematic use For persistent users -- those with the most problematic use of marijuana, sometimes beginning as early as age 9 -- the problems continued into early adulthood. >> Related: Northern Michigan University offers marijuana studies degree What’s most important, Sherika Hill — adjunct faculty associate at Duke University School of Medicine and lead author of the study — told Medical News Today, is that 27 percent of persistent users reported anxiety disorders as children and 23 percent reported anxiety disorders as older teens or during college years, up to age 21. This group also had the highest levels of psychiatric disorders. “This suggests,” Hill said, “that a focus on mental health and well-being could go a long way to prevent the most problematic use.” Limited problematic use The group with limited problematic use surprisingly reported the most childhood family instability and dysfunction of the three -- factors usually linked with a higher level of drug use, the researchers found. >> Related: Need relief from chronic pain? Marijuana may not help after all, studies say But limited users tended to have more cannabis use issues as preteens, teens and early adolescents and fell off the habit as they got older. Delayed problematic use And lastly, most of the participants in the group of delayed users with little to no cannabis use in adolescence and early adulthood but problematic use between age 26 and 30 experienced bullying and mistreatment as children. Why did childhood bullying and mistreatment not lead to earlier problematic cannabis use? The researchers don’t really know.  Hill told Medical News Today about the motivation behind the new study is that most of the current policies and interventions on cannabis use are aimed at early adolescents. “We have to start thinking about how we are going to address problematic use that may arise in a growing population of older users. Given that more states may be moving towards legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, this study raises attention about what we anticipate will be the fastest growing demographic of users — adults.” Read the full study at jaacap.com
