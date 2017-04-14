It’s 6 feet tall, holds 5 gallons of soda and is the latest example of the power of social media.

Claire Daniels was stunned Thursday to find a fountain full of Dr Pepper, her favorite soft drink, on her front lawn after she posted a seemingly innocuous tweet about the beverage in December.

“I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house,” Daniels wrote. “That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently.”



I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently😂 — Claire Daniels (@MsClaireDaniels) December 17, 2016

Daniels, a communications major at Kansas State, drinks one to three servings of Dr Pepper daily, she told the K-State Collegian. She thought she might be getting a restaurant-style fountain when the company contacted her about a month ago about her tweet.

She was amazed when company officials came to her house and showed their appreciation for her loyalty: the specially made fountain.

“We are always monitoring social media to see what our fans are saying about us and how they are expressing their love for Dr Pepper,” Lyndsay Loomer, who works in marketing at the company, told the Wichita Eagle. “She had a really creative tweet about just needing a Dr Pepper fountain installed at her house. She thought that would make her life easier based on the amount she was drinking. We put our own creative spin on it by building an actual fountain, not the one she might expect, and throwing her a party.”

The fountain can hold about 5 gallons of Dr Pepper. The company gave her 1,200 cans to help keep it filled.

“I am still kind of in awe ... It was just kind of a joke tweet, but here we are. I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited,” Daniels told the Wichita Eagle. “It’s kind of crazy to think one tweet could make this happen.”

As for Daniels’ fondness for Dr Pepper?

“I have always loved it,” she told the Wichita Eagle. “It’s the best-tasting pop.”

Daniels, who gave up Dr Pepper for Lent, will have to wait to enjoy the soft drink until Easter.