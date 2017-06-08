A reference to a quote from King Henry II found its way into James Comey’s testimony Thursday when Maine Sen. Angus King asked the former FBI director about President Donald Trump’s request to “let go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
"Yes. It kind of rings in my ears as, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'" Comey replied to a question from King about whether he interpreted the phrase “I hope” as a directive from Trump to stop the investigation.
Comey was comparing himself to Thomas Becket, a priest who was killed by supporters of King Henry II.
The oft-quoted statement came out of a spat that the king was having with Becket, the archbishop of Canterbury, over what rights the church held in England during his reign.
The king was quoted as saying, "Will no one rid of me of this meddlesome priest?” On that suggestion, his men assumed that he wanted Becket dead.
Becket was assassinated soon afterward.
"Who will rid me of this meddlesome priest" #Comey again questioned about his interpretation of 'hope' as a directive. pic.twitter.com/VnrH4u9Wly— ABC News (@abcnews) June 8, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself