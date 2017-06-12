Listen Live
National
Congressman working on bill for Puerto Rican statehood
Close

Congressman working on bill for Puerto Rican statehood

Congressman working on bill for Puerto Rican statehood
(WFTV.com)

Congressman working on bill for Puerto Rican statehood

By: WFTV.com

Less than a day after Puerto Rico voted to make the move toward statehood, a Central Florida congressman says he is working on a bill to make that happen.

>> Read more trending news

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Florida, said he is crafting a bipartisan bill to begin the process of making Puerto Rico a state.

This is not the first time Puerto Rico has voted on statehood, and while turnout was poor, this vote is still the clearest sign yet that the island is ready to add a star to the American flag.

“I believe we will see statehood for Puerto Rico,” Soto said. “But I believe it will take a little while.”

Soto is the first Puerto Rican elected to Congress from Florida. He is drafting the bill with Rep. Don Yong (R-Alaska) who was on the island Sunday night to observe the results of the vote.

The island has roughly the population of Iowa and while residents are U.S. citizens, they have limited representation in Congress and no vote for the president.

Political analyst Maria Padilla points out that the results of the weekend election, which suffered from low turnout, are not enforceable.

“Congress is not committed to the results of any plebiscite,” said Padilla.

That means for Soto’s plan to move forward, Congress must be willing—which seems unlikely given the Democratic lean of the island and Republican control of Congress. 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Four lines of possible questions for Attorney General Sessions
    Four lines of possible questions for Attorney General Sessions
    It could be another intriguing day of testimony on Capitol Hill when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions goes before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday afternoon, as Sessions is expected to face questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the extent of any contacts that the former U.S. Senator had with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign. Here are some possible lines of inquiry: 1. What was Comey referring to last week about Sessions? Questioned by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Former FBI Director James Comey dropped a hint about some kind of information with regards to Attorney General Sessions and the Russia investigation, which Comey was convinced would lead to Sessions recusing himself from the Russia probe. “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. What was that evidence? Did Comey relate that in a closed door session? Is there any way to ask about it in open session? 2. Did Sessions try to run interference for Comey with Trump? While Comey did not run to tell Sessions of his concerns over what the President supposedly said about the investigation of Michael Flynn, Comey did say he asked Sessions to shield him from Mr. Trump, worried by the President’s phone calls and questions. Did Sessions remember that? Did he do anything after being asked by Comey? Does Sessions have a different recollection of what had been discussed? 3. Should Sessions have been involved in Comey’s firing? This gets at the issue of the Sessions recusal from the Russia investigation writ large. Some Democrats say that recusal should have also applied to the Comey firing – since President Trump has made clear he fired Comey in part because of the Russia probe. “If, as the president said, I was fired because of the Russia investigation, why was the Attorney General involved in that chain?” Comey asked last week. He said he didn’t have an answer. Democrats seem likely to hammer on this point. 4. Did Sessions have other meetings with Russian officials? This one has been simmering since confirmation hearings for Sessions earlier this year, as some Democrats have all but accused Sessions of perjury; Republicans say it’s nothing close to that. Back on January 10, Sessions said, “I did not have communications with the Russians” – but the story wasn’t so simple. This is the first time Democrats have had the chance to bring up the issue since that confirmation hearing.
  • Silver Alert canceled after St. Johns County woman found safe
    Silver Alert canceled after St. Johns County woman found safe
    UPDATE: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says this woman was found safe with her disabled vehicle in Volusia County. She is in good condition and is being reunited with family. --- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding an 88-year-old woman with a diminished mental capacity and medication needs.   A Silver Alert has been issued for Jewel Lyles Rogers. She was last seen between 2 and 2:30 PM around Blackhawk Drive in Northwest St. Johns County.   Rogers is described as a white female, 5’6”, 160 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and slack of a unknown color. She's believed to be driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with Florida handicap tag Z4TGL and may also have her pet chihuahua.   Deputies say Rogers may be heading to North Carolina.   If you have any information on her location, you're asked to contact SJSO at 904-824-8304. You can also call 911.
  • Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County
    Sinkhole forces road closure in St. Johns County
    A sinkhole has opened in Northwest St. Johns County. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says only one lane is open at Islesbrook Parkway and South Durbin Parkway, and it’s possible all lanes will have to shut if the road further deteriorates.  The sinkhole opened after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, according to SJSO. JEA is on scene.  We’re working to gather more information about the crash itself and condition of anyone in the vehicle involved. It’s unclear at this time how long it will take to repair the road.
  • Form of pneumonia caught by 4 people at Florida L.A. Fitness locations
    Form of pneumonia caught by 4 people at Florida L.A. Fitness locations
    Four LA Fitness members have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia, and it has been linked to two locations in the Orlando, Florida, area, according to the Florida Department of Health. >> Read more trending news LA Fitness sent an email to members of its MetroWest and Hunter’s Creek locations Friday, stating the bacteria had been linked to the locations. “Although it has not been conclusively shown through testing, we want you to be aware of this possible association and provide you with some information about Legionnaires’ disease so you are informed,” the email said. Read: 2 guests at Vegas resort had Legionnaires' disease LA Fitness has not closed either location while testing is being done, but it has limited access to the spa and showers. The gym issued the following statement: “Although it has not been conclusively shown that the exposure took place at our facilities, the DOH has recommended we conduct testing and take certain measures to remediate the facilities. Also, out of extreme caution, we separately enlisted the services of Nalco Water, which provides expertise in water treatment and assistance in carrying out the recommendations of the DOH. We will continue to conduct further testing and work under the guidance of the DOH, who have all been extremely helpful.” The DOH said there have been a total of 17 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Orange County in 2017. Legionnaires' disease spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Pilot program targeting opioid overdoses in Jacksonville pitched at $1.4 million
    Pilot program targeting opioid overdoses in Jacksonville pitched at $1.4 million
    For weeks, Jacksonville City Councilman Bill Gulliford has been holding community meetings to talk about what he calls an opioid crisis in the city. Now, he’s taking action. Gulliford has filed a bill that would establish a six month pilot program which was outlined during his community meetings.  “Try to give some solution to this recycling and cycling and recycling we do, where we respond, we transport, we get them to the hospital, we stabilize them, we put them back out on the street, and the process starts all over again, because we haven’t addressed the addiction,” he says.  The program is a partnership with River Region Human Services, Inc. to provide specialized services aimed at reducing addiction and dependence on opioids. This is done by transporting patients to UF Health- who has already given a tentative agreement- where they can be medically stabilized. A “recovery peer specialist” would then work with the patient and family, talking about further treatment and community resources.  The patient will be screened for mental health or other services they need specifically, and further treatment would take place through River Region or Gateway Community Services.  Gulliford says the program specifically targets one of the problems that leads to recurrence of overdoses, which is a lack of follow up after patients are medically discharged.  “What we’re doing isn’t working,” he says.  Under the proposed legislation, the City would fund the program, at $1,467,289 for the full six months. The funding goes toward residential and outpatient services, medication, transportation, physician fees, and more.  Gulliford hopes, if they’re successful, that the program could be expanded to other emergency rooms. He says that would be a big cost, so he would look for state funding.  While there would be a large price tag to bring these services to more ERs and to do so on a continuous basis, Gulliford says it’s a worthwhile balance against the drain we’re currently seeing on emergency resources and first responders. There’s also a steep human cost.  “We could maybe start reducing the number of deaths, because ultimately that’s what happens, is they die,” Gulliford says.  The pilot program and funding request is formally being introduced to the City Council Tuesday. Gulliford is requesting emergency approval, which means a final vote could take place at the end of the month.
The Latest News Videos

Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.